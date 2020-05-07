TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2020.
TSX welcomed six new issuers in April 2020, compared with 10 in the previous month and three in April 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, one closed end fund and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in April 2020 decreased 83% from the previous month and were down 78% compared to April 2019. The total number of financings in April 2020 was 18, compared with 42 the previous month and 33 in April 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed one new issuer – a mining company – in April 2020, compared with five in the previous month and 10 in April 2019. Total financings raised in April 2020 decreased 42% compared to the previous month, and were down 67% from April 2019. There were 80 financings in April 2020, compared with 105 in the previous month and 133 in April 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – April 2020