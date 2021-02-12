TMX Group Closes Private Placement Offering Of C$250 Million 2.016% Senior Unsecured Debentures Due 2031

TMX Group Limited ("TMX Group") today announced that it has closed a Canadian private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 2.016% Series F Senior Unsecured Debentures due February 12, 2031 (the "Debentures") to accredited investors in Canada. The Debentures are direct senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of TMX Group and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of TMX Group.
The Debentures received a credit rating of A (high) with a Stable trend from DBRS Limited.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness, including TMX Group's commercial paper program, and for general corporate purposes.
The Offering was made exclusively to persons resident in a Canadian province through a syndicate of agents led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and including Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Casgrain & Company Limited, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Barclays Capital Canada Inc. on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws in those provinces. The Debentures have not been qualified for sale to the public under such securities laws.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures or any other securities of TMX Group in any jurisdiction, and is not an offer for sale within the United States of any securities of TMX Group. Securities of TMX Group, including any debt securities, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under U.S. securities laws or unless exempt from registration under such laws. The Offering described in this news release is not being made in the United States and has not been and will not be registered under U.S. securities laws. Accordingly, the Debentures may not be offered or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. securities laws.