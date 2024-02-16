TMX Group Closes C$1.1 Billion Private Placement Debenture Offering

TMX Group Limited ("TMX Group") today announced that it has closed a Canadian private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures (collectively, the "Debentures") to accredited investors in Canada comprising: (i) C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.678% Series G Senior Unsecured Debentures due August 16, 2029, approximately 4.9 times oversubscribed; (ii) C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.836% Series H Senior Unsecured Debentures due February 18, 2032, approximately 4.3 times oversubscribed; and (iii) C$450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.970% Series I Senior Unsecured Debentures due February 16, 2034, approximately 5.8 times oversubscribed. The Debentures are direct senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of TMX Group and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of TMX Group.

The Debentures received a credit rating of AA (low) with a Negative trend from DBRS Limited.

The net proceeds from the Offering are being used by TMX Group to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made exclusively to persons resident in a Canadian province through a syndicate of agents led by BMO Capital Markets., National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and including Barclays Capital Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws in those provinces. The Debentures have not been qualified for sale to the public under such securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures or any other securities of TMX Group in any jurisdiction, and is not an offer for sale within the United States of any securities of TMX Group. Securities of TMX Group, including any debt securities, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under U.S. securities laws or unless exempt from registration under such laws. The Offering described in this news release is not being made in the United States and has not been and will not be registered under U.S. securities laws. Accordingly, the Debentures may not be offered or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. securities laws.