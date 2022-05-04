TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 are set out below.
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Luc Bertrand
|42,691,641
|99.744
|109,434
|0.256
|Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|37,193,414
|86.898
|5,607,661
|13.102
|Martine Irman
|42,747,010
|99.874
|54,065
|0.126
|Moe Kermani
|42,762,779
|99.911
|38,296
|0.089
|William Linton
|38,230,795
|89.322
|4,570,280
|10.678
|Audrey Mascarenhas
|38,452,944
|89.841
|4,348,131
|10.159
|John McKenzie
|42,691,786
|99.745
|109,289
|0.255
|Monique Mercier
|42,535,982
|99.381
|265,093
|0.619
|Kevin Sullivan
|42,624,384
|99.587
|176,691
|0.413
|Claude Tessier
|41,126,394
|96.087
|1,674,681
|3.913
|Eric Wetlaufer
|42,401,698
|99.067
|399,377
|0.933
|Charles Winograd
|33,910,197
|79.227
|8,890,878
|20.773