TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

Date 04/05/2022

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 are set out below.

 

NomineesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Luc Bertrand 42,691,641 99.744 109,434 0.256
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 37,193,414 86.898 5,607,661 13.102
Martine Irman 42,747,010 99.874 54,065 0.126
Moe Kermani 42,762,779 99.911 38,296 0.089
William Linton 38,230,795 89.322 4,570,280 10.678
Audrey Mascarenhas 38,452,944 89.841 4,348,131 10.159
John McKenzie 42,691,786 99.745 109,289 0.255
Monique Mercier 42,535,982 99.381 265,093 0.619
Kevin Sullivan 42,624,384 99.587 176,691 0.413
Claude Tessier 41,126,394 96.087 1,674,681 3.913
Eric Wetlaufer 42,401,698 99.067 399,377 0.933
Charles Winograd 33,910,197 79.227 8,890,878 20.773
