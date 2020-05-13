 Skip to main Content
TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

Date 13/05/2020

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 are set out below.

NomineesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Luc Bertrand 45,506,640 99.97 12,130 0.03
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 44,754,482 98.32 764,288 1.68
Christian Exshaw 45,317,957 99.56 200,813 0.44
Marie Giguère 45,317,373 99.56 201,397 0.44
Martine Irman 45,436,440 99.82 82,330 0.18
Harry Jaako 45,508,311 99.98 10,459 0.02
William Linton 45,405,148 99.75 113,622 0.25
Jean Martel 45,374,770 99.68 144,000 0.32
Gerri Sinclair 45,212,970 99.33 305,800 0.67
Kevin Sullivan 45,507,958 99.98 10,812 0.02
Eric Wetlaufer 45,378,389 99.69 140,381 0.31
Charles Winograd 45,198,949 99.30 319,922 0.70

 