TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 are set out below.
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Luc Bertrand
|45,506,640
|99.97
|12,130
|0.03
|Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|44,754,482
|98.32
|764,288
|1.68
|Christian Exshaw
|45,317,957
|99.56
|200,813
|0.44
|Marie Giguère
|45,317,373
|99.56
|201,397
|0.44
|Martine Irman
|45,436,440
|99.82
|82,330
|0.18
|Harry Jaako
|45,508,311
|99.98
|10,459
|0.02
|William Linton
|45,405,148
|99.75
|113,622
|0.25
|Jean Martel
|45,374,770
|99.68
|144,000
|0.32
|Gerri Sinclair
|45,212,970
|99.33
|305,800
|0.67
|Kevin Sullivan
|45,507,958
|99.98
|10,812
|0.02
|Eric Wetlaufer
|45,378,389
|99.69
|140,381
|0.31
|Charles Winograd
|45,198,949
|99.30
|319,922
|0.70