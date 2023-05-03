BV_Trial Banner.gif
TMX Group Announces Election Of Directors

Date 03/05/2023

TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 are set out below.

 

NomineesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Luc Bertrand 44,320,701 98.961 465,520 1.039
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 42,898,919 95.786 1,887,302 4.214
Martine Irman 44,769,743 99.963 16,748 0.037
Moe Kermani 44,738,201 99.893 48,020 0.107
William Linton 44,119,582 98.512 666,639 1.488
Audrey Mascarenhas 44,431,432 99.208 354,739 0.792
John McKenzie 44,566,471 99.509 219,750 0.491
Monique Mercier 44,034,883 98.322 751,338 1.678
Kevin Sullivan 44,564,833 99.506 221,338 0.494
Claude Tessier 43,039,804 96.101 1,746,417 3.899
Eric Wetlaufer 44,275,239 98.859 510,982 1.141
Ava Yaskiel 44,770,038 99.964 16,183 0.036
