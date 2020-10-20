TMX Group Adds Two New Directors To Its Board

TMX Group Limited is pleased to introduce Moe Kermani and Claude Tessier as the company's newest additions to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Kermani has extensive experience in the technology industry as a senior executive and director of several leading-edge, entrepreneurial companies. He currently serves as Managing Director at Vanedge Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund, where he focuses on investments in cloud computing, machine intelligence, analytics and cybersecurity. He holds an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in physics from the University of British Columbia.
Mr. Tessier brings deep financial expertise to TMX Group. He is currently Chief Financial Officer at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and has previously held senior leadership positions at Sobeys Inc., Provigo and Costco. Mr. Tessier holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting from the Université du Québec à Montréal and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
"We are pleased to welcome Moe and Claude to the TMX Group Board of Directors," said Charles Winograd, Chair. "The addition of their expertise and experience will serve to strengthen our Board as TMX pushes forward with its global growth strategy and into the next chapter of our evolution."
For more information about the TMX Group Limited Board of Directors and corporate governance, visit:
https://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/corporate-information/board-of-directors.