TMX Datalinx Announces Launch Of TMX ESG Data Hub

TMX DatalinxⓇ, TMX Group’s information services division, today announced the launch of the TMX ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Data Hub.

Working with leading ESG data and analytics providers, the TMX ESG Data Hub delivers data to global clients in support of ESG integration in investment decision-making processes. This includes tracking climate action plans, quantifying impact, screening companies and controversies, following news and events and performing corporate peer analysis.

“Expanding TMX Datalinx’s offering is in response to client demand and growing investor need for a range of high quality ESG data to support portfolio construction, enhanced investment strategies and investment risk management processes,” said Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx. “We are pleased to offer a suite of ESG data sets to our global clients and will continue to look at ways to deliver new content and innovative analytics and indices to support our clients’ ESG investment needs.”

TMX Datalinx provides a broad range of real-time, historical, and other data products and services to customers across North America and around the globe. For more information visit the TMX ESG Data Hub page.

TMX ESG Hub Providers:

OWL ESG is a financial technology company that is transforming how ESG data is gathered, analyzed, researched, and applied.

Product: OWL Consensus Scores Takes the subjectivity out of scoring models by combining inputs from a wide range of vendors to create robust, unbiased, timely, ESG consensus scores for 25,000+ public companies worldwide.

Product: OWL IQ Data Provides clients with the most accurate, fresh, objective and transparent ESG data in order for time and resources to be dedicated to making investment decisions with confidence.

OWL IQ Data

MT Newswires is an original and unbiased financial news source serving the largest banks, brokerage firms, and professional market data, trading and research applications globally.

Product: MT Newswires and TMX ESG Data Hub ESG Financial News Powers the newly launched TMX ESG Data HUB with a real-time, ESG-focused financial news service that covers breaking news and developments including in-depth reporting on regulatory events, proxy controversies, corporate disclosures and more.

MT Newswires and TMX ESG Data Hub ESG Financial News

GIST Impact is a leading impact data and analytics provider, and has been measuring and quantifying social and environmental impacts for more than 16 years.

Product: Environmental Data Covers 40+ environmental metrics including GHG emissions, water consumption, air pollution, water and land pollution, and waste generation. Where data is unavailable, it is gap filled using advanced machine learning capabilities.

Product: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Data Covers 15+ metrics related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), including employee gender statistics, % of women on boards, ethnic diversity, gender wage gap and employee-to-CEO pay ratio.

Product: Impact Data Uses scientific modeling and peer-reviewed research to quantify the positive and negative impacts of a company's activities on natural, human, and produced capital, in economic ($) terms.

Product: SDG Data Shows how the on-the-ground activities of a company are contributing positively or negatively towards our ability to achieve specific UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SDG Data

Inrate is an ESG ratings and data specialist that provides science-based assessments of ESG impact.

Product: ESG Impact Ratings Reflects a company's real-world impact on the environment and society and factors sustainability indicators that are missing from traditional ratings that focus on risk management and rely fully on corporate disclosures.

Product: Climate Impact Data Provides climate impact data including both reported and modeled emissions to determine the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted by a business.

Climate Impact Data

Wall Street Horizon, a TMX company, seeks to provide institutional traders and investors with accurate and comprehensive forward-looking corporate event data.