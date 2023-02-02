TMP Group S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

2 nd listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

TMP Group S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 192

2 nd listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €4.7 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates TMP Group S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

TMP Group S.p.A. is an Italian Tech-Media Company specialising in the planning and development of events and communication, advertising and digital marketing strategies, with a strong technological focus. TMP Group supports its clients through its four activities (Digital, Experience, Production and Technology), with an ever-present focus on innovation, creativity and new media.

TMP Group S.p.A. represents the second listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 192.

In the placement phase, TMP Group S.p.A. raised €4.1 million. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €4.7 million. The free float at the time of admission was 25.53% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €14.1 million.

Roberto Rosati, CEO of TMP Group S.p.A., said: “A year ago this wonderful journey began and led us to be listed on Euronext Growth Milan. A successful goal which confirms the passion and solidity of what we have achieved over the years, in which we have started our technological "revolution" in the world of media We will dedicated the resources raised through our IPO to finance our plan for consolidation in the domestic market and expansion to new countries outside of Italy. Technological enhancement of virtual and augmented reality, AI, Metaverse, NFT and live experience interaction, key positioning as leader of this brand-new wave of multimedia communication, M&A and commercial strengthening are the focus of our strategic growth plan. The listing on Borsa Italiana represents the success of a passionate and talented team of people who, on a daily basis, make TMP a key player capable of intercepting major technological trends whilst understanding the great transformation underway, projecting our customers into the future of communication.”





Caption Maria Teresa Astorino, Chairwoman of TMP Group S.p.A., Roberto Rosati, CEO of TMP Group S.p.A., Davide Maestri, General Manager of TMP Group S.p.A., and Margherita Leder, COO of TMP Group S.p.A, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.

About TMP Group S.p.A.

TMP Group S.p.A. is an Italian Tech-Media Company established in 2012, specialised in the planning and development of communication, advertising and digital marketing strategies, hybrid events and content creation, with a strong technological focus. TMP Group supports its clients through its four activities (Digital, Experience, Production and Technology), with an ever-present focus on innovation, creativity and new media, alongside its constant investment efforts in talent, in the most advanced technology platforms and in Metaverse and NFT blockchain. It has four operating offices in Italy (Milan, Santa Margherita di Belice, Turin and Rome), in addition to strong partnerships in London, Paris and Tokyo. There are 34 on the team, with an average age of 30. The client portfolio includes a diverse range of domestic and international brands, key players in their reference sector. In 2021 TMP Group launched Hangar21, a digital production factory ecosystem located in Milan, with high potential scalability, which develops, produces and releases digital and creative content through the latest technologies and which covers the whole communication supply chain. In 2022, TMP Group reported total consolidated revenues of over €6.5 million and consolidated EBITDA of over €2 million.