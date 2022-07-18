Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Extends Zero Commissions To Singapore And Hong Kong Stocks And China A-Shares - This Offer Serves To Further Lower Barriers To Entry For Tiger Brokers Users And Promotes Portfolio Diversification Opportunities Amidst Today’s Volatile Markets

Online trading platform Tiger Brokers (Singapore) today announced the extension of its Zero Commission campaign, originally for unlimited trades on US stocks, to users trading Singapore and Hong Kong stocks as well as China A-Shares, for one year.





The extensions, the first of their kind in these markets, come at a time of continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty when maintaining a diversified portfolio is pivotal. Attaining a diversified portfolio will help investors meet their long-term investment objectives while helping to moderate volatility along the way. These extensions further simplify the trading and investment process for Tiger Brokers users and lower the barriers to entry for these markets. Currently, 21% of Tiger Brokers (Singapore) customer base actively trades stocks across all three markets.



This announcement follows the launch of the Tiger Brokers 8.0 next-gen mobile application released in celebration of the company's 8th Anniversary. The 8.0 app allows users to further personalise their Tiger Brokers experience and provides investors with greater access to a broader range of education and community tools and features.



Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore) said, "Tiger Brokers continuously seeks to understand the requirements of our customer base and we aim to address these by harnessing our strength in innovation to improve the range of offers on our platform. Having been the first in the market to offer our customers lifetime zero commissions for US stocks we are proud that we are again the first to extend this offer to Singapore and Hong Kong stocks and to China A-Shares. We aim to bring the best offers to our users by disrupting the financial markets and democratising the investment process, taking our customers one step closer to achieving financial happiness through financial freedom and inclusion. Our strength in innovation has been key to our growth and by leveraging our next-generation technology platform, we are able to provide our customers with a seamless experience at lower cost. With around 21% of our user base active in stocks across all three markets, we envisage the extension of the Zero Commissions campaign providing our customers with further significant cost saving opportunities."



In addition to better capitalising on small price movements in the market, and unlocking cost savings with more efficient trading, investors who are new to these markets can also benefit from access at a lower cost.



"These extensions are also our way of expressing our gratitude to our loyal customer base," adds Thiam Choon. "We seek to create a cohesive ecosystem of investors who share ideas and insights through community building platforms such as TigerOne, which is aligned with our goal of developing financial literacy for everyone by allowing investor education materials to be accessible to all. This latest offer, follows the recent launch of our 8.0 App, which serves to improve the user experience of Tiger Brokers customers while improving access to a deeper pool of financial literacy assets."



More details on the Zero Commissions campaign can be found here.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) currently has over 1.9 million customers worldwide, as of March 2022, with annual trading volume of more than US$404.3 billion, as of December 2021.



The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.







