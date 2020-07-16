Tier1 Financial Solutions Named Best Mobile Solutions Provider At Waters Rankings And Sell-Side Technology Awards

Tier1 Financial Solutions, a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, has been named “Best Mobile Solutions Provider'' in this year’s Waters Rankings, presented annually by Waters Technology, which took place virtually on Thursday, July 16.
Now in their eighteenth consecutive year, the Waters Rankings annual awards recognize the top fintech vendors in banking and capital markets. Winners are determined exclusively by votes from Waters Technology’s readers, across 33 individual categories.
Earlier this year, Tier1 was named “Best Sell-Side Mobile Initiative” at Waters Technology’s prestigious Sell-Side Technology Awards, an annual program recognizing the leading technologies and third-party vendors across the global sell-side landscape.
“Over the past few months, investment banking and financial markets clients have accelerated their rollout of our mobile solutions to minimize disruption to day-to-day operations and increase client engagement,” said Mark Notten, Co-Founder and CEO at Tier1. “By winning these awards, Tier1 Mobile is demonstrating its ability to empower users to access, share and update information in real-time, regardless of location.”
“Tier1’s capital markets-grade mobile solutions bridge the gap of working from home by enhancing collaboration and help maintain strict compliance under remote working conditions.” said Manish Patel, Chief Product Officer at Tier1. “Our solutions are built specifically for various operating systems and devices, and allow clients to expose proprietary data elements which help enrich the user experience and provide more value to end-users.”
The Company is in a phase of rapid growth, as the demand from capital markets participants for collaboration, relationship management and digital transformation capabilities increases.