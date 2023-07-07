thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

The IPO was accompanied by Citigroup and Deutsche Bank as Joint Global Coordinators, Commerzbank, Société Générale and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Joint Bookrunners. Banco Santander, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo were involved as co-lead managers. Baader Bank AG acts as designated sponsor on Xetra and is also the specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.