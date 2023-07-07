thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000NCA0001) has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares had an initial listing price of €20.20.
The IPO was accompanied by Citigroup and Deutsche Bank as Joint Global Coordinators, Commerzbank, Société Générale and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Joint Bookrunners. Banco Santander, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo were involved as co-lead managers. Baader Bank AG acts as designated sponsor on Xetra and is also the specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.
According to its own information, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA is providing clean energy supply with green hydrogen on an industrial scale. The company is headquartered in Dortmund and currently employs around 600 people.