Three Seas Exchanges Conference In Kraków: Summary

- The Three Seas Exchanges Conference hosted by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) took place in Kraków on 7 September 2020
- President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda was the honorary patron of the event
The Three Seas Exchanges Conference was hosted by Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board, and Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board. The event took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, the CEOs of the stock exchanges in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, representatives of the public administration, experts of institutions which promote sustainable development, and business practitioners.
The capital markets play a key role in times of uncertainty, as clearly demonstrated by the crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic. GPW has for years fostered and developed collaboration among stock exchanges in the Three Seas Region by organising and engaging in events of crucial importance to continued development of the region and its appeal as an investment destination.
The Three Seas Exchanges Conference is a good example of co-operation among the Three Seas financial markets, in particular the exchange of experience in information technology. In the current global economy, stock exchanges are much more than a traditional venue to raise capital and to trade. The global exchanges are increasingly growing through state-of-the-art technology and related products.
“The debate about ways to develop the capital market and grow the economy is a matter of fundamental importance. It is our common goal and aspiration to spur economic growth in Central and Eastern Europe on a par with Western Europe … and the capital market plays a key role to that end. The Three Seas region accounts for one-third of the EU territory, one-fourth of the EU population, and 10 percent of the EU capital. The participants of the Three Seas Exchanges Conference represent the capital market and impact the local market players,” said the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in his opening address in Kraków.
The panel discussion entitled “Challenges to the Three Seas capital markets and the importance of regional co-operation” brought together the CEOs of the region’s stock exchanges: Marek Dietl, CEO, Warsaw Stock Exchange; Peter Kubricky, CEO, Bratislava Stock Exchange; Petr Koblic, CEO, Prague Stock Exchange; Richárd Végh, CEO, Budapest Stock Exchange; Aleš Ipavec, President of the Management Board, Ljubljana Stock Exchange; and Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Bucharest Stock Exchange. They emphasised the importance of co-operation among the CEE capital markets to continued development of the local stock exchanges and economies.
“The Three Seas initiatives are turning Central and Eastern Europe into Europe’s economic engine. The capital markets are collaborating very closely as a part of that regional partnership. This Three Seas Stock Exchanges Conference in Kraków is the best proof. It is taking place at a very special time: on the one hand, the world is grappling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic; on the other hand, the shock caused by Covid-19 opens new opportunities for the economies of the region,” said CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl.
The second panel discussion entitled “Can better ESG awareness improve the competitive edge of the region?” brought together Izabela Olszewska, Member of the Management Board, Warsaw Stock Exchange; Kamil Wyszkowski, Representative and Board Director of Global Compact Network Poland; Robert Sroka, ESG Director, Central Europe and Baltics, Abris Capital Partners Ltd.; and Grzegorz Zieliński, Regional Director, Head of Central Europe and the Baltic States, EBRD. The speakers discussed how ESG investments on global markets are gaining in importance and how stock exchanges and public companies can inspire others to take measures necessary to follow the new trends and requirements.
“ESG investments are a fast-growing trend which is here to stay. It will impact the capital markets in the short and the long term. It is driven by regulation, technology, and changes in the investor community, in particular the presence of new investors who want to make sure that their money is invested responsibly,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
The Three Seas Exchanges Conference partner was GPW Tech and the media partners were Dziennik Gazeta Prawna and the Polish Press Agency.