Thredd Expands Global Product And Technology Team With Four Senior Appointments

Thredd has announced its next phase of growth, supporting future product development and next-gen digital banking and payments capabilities

The newly formed team brings with them a wealth of experience from payments and technology organisations

Thredd, a leading global payments processor, announces the expansion of its product and delivery teams with four recent senior appointments.

With decades of combined experience delivering innovative solutions across the global payments’ ecosystem at leading payments firms, these additions will drive Thredd’s next phase of growth, supporting core product development and next-generation capabilities.

Growing the Thredd team is part of a wider plan to further enhance its product offering, developing expanded services for their global client base and offering further geographic availability including the recent announcement of Thredd’ s launch into the U.S. market with long-standing partner, B4B Payments.

Joining as Global Head of Issuer Solutions, Amit Bhargava brings with him over 20 years of leadership experience across Product, Engineering, and Operations at major technology players such as Visa, PayPal and Yahoo!. With a background in delivering large-scale transformations, and a focus on delivering solutions enhancing client value, Amit will be responsible for driving digital transformation across Thredd’s offerings to elevate customer experience and optimise P&L performance.



Ryan Dew joins as Global Head of Product Solutions, responsible for innovating Thredd’s core product capabilities. He brings with him over 15 years of payments experience leading product teams across next generation prepaid, credit, debit and core digital banking and payments capabilities at fintechs and global banking and payments processors.

Cindy Custers assumes the newly created role of VP Network Partnerships & Money Movement; she previously was Director of Product Management at Visa, she also held roles at American Express, Discover and 10x Future Technologies. Cindy will work closely with Thredd’s network partners to integrate new services and functionality for clients.

Appointed as Head of Technical Product Management, Yash Piplani will lead the team building Thredd’s Core Financial and Product Enablement platforms. With extensive experience developing horizontal platform products for millions of users, he previously served as Director of Product Management & General Manager at Nubank.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amit, Ryan, Cindy, and Yash to our growing team of payments experts. These new hires, among others, signal a new phase of growth at Thredd," said Ava Kelly, Chief Product Officer at Thredd. " We’re expanding on what has made us successful – service, expertise and reliability, to launch new products in new markets.

Edwin Poot, Global Chief Technology Officer, also commented:

“The combined expertise of the four new hires will help us deliver on our ambitious product roadmap while also enhancing our clients' experience. At Thredd we are committed to meeting the current and future needs of our clients and I look forward to sharing regular updates on our new releases.”