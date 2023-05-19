BV_Trial Banner.gif
Thomson Reuters Announces Latest Sale Of LSEG Shares

Date 19/05/2023

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 33million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own at a price of £80.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors.

 

Of the shares sold, approximately 15.3 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $1.52 billion and will own approximately 32 million LSEG shares.

