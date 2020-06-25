ThomasLloyd Brings Sustainable Infrastructure Fund To LGX

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) today marked the listing of ThomasLloyd SICAV-Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF), which has been admitted to trading on the EU-regulated Bourse de Luxembourg (BdL) market. ThomasLloyd SICAV-Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund is an open-ended Alternative Investment Fund domiciled in Luxembourg. Earmarked for investment in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure projects, the fund is displayed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).
“We are extremely pleased to welcome ThomasLloyd to our exchange and especially to LGX. Responsible investing is about reorienting capital flows into sustainable investment projects, and infrastructure is an essential pillar of sustainable development and societal prosperity. With this labelled fund, ThomasLloyd combines financial investment with long-term positive impact,” commented Julie Becker, Deputy CEO of LuxSE and Founder of LGX.
Zooming in on real assets
ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm founded in 2003, with around USD 4.1 billion in assets under management. Headquartered in Zurich, the company is a pioneer in private sector infrastructure investment in emerging and developing markets with a particular strong footprint in Asian infrastructure projects. ThomasLloyd invests in long-term real assets such as solar parks in the Philippines and India, as well as biomass plants in the Philippines. The fund manages the development, construction and operational phases of these investments.
In accordance with the Principles for Responsible Investment, the fund will invest in infrastructure assets in the areas of renewable energy, utilities, transport and social infrastructure with a geographic focus on developing and emerging markets. The fund holds the prestigious LuxFLAG Environment label, which indicates that a fund primarily invests in environment-related sectors in a responsible manner and that the portfolio of investments in environment-related sectors corresponds to at least 75% of the fund’s total assets.
For ThomasLloyd, Chairman Michael Sieg added: “We are excited to be admitted onto the Luxembourg Green Exchange which we consider to be the world’s leading platform for sustainable financial products. ThomasLloyd is committed to creating lasting value, both for investors and for the people and communities in which we invest, delivering sustainable infrastructure and jobs. The additional visibility to our strategy through LGX gives access to our proven track record to a wider investor audience.”
The meeting place for sustainable finance
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange established LGX in 2016 to promote the sustainable finance agenda and help reorient capital flows into sustainable investment projects. LGX started as a platform for green bonds and soon expanded to include social and sustainability bonds. In 2018, the scope of LGX was increased to include socially responsible investment funds, reflecting an uptick in investor demand for investments with a positive social or environmental impact. Today, LGX is the world’s leading platform exclusively dedicated to sustainable finance instruments and counts around 730 sustainable securities representing a total value of EUR 280 billion.