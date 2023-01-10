Thomas Zeeb Resigns From His Position As Member Of The Executive Board Of SIX

After 14 years on the Executive Board of SIX, Thomas Zeeb has decided to leave the company at the end of January 2023. During his tenure, he has made a significant contribution to the further development and realignment of the company in various functions at Executive Board level. The search for a successor has already been initiated. Until the definitive replacement is made, Christoph Landis, currently Head IT and member of the Executive Board of SIX, will lead the Exchanges on an interim basis. Christoph Landis previously led the Swiss Stock Exchange between 2015 and 2018.

Thomas Zeeb has been a member of the Executive Board of SIX for 14 years and has played a key role in shaping its further development and realignment. This applies both in the area of post trading and in the field of trading. In addition, he played a central role in the conception and development of the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX). With SDX, he created a fully-regulated digital Exchange which integrates the trading and settlement of native digital assets as well as Web3 services, thereby creating new perspectives both for clients and for SIX itself.

Thomas Zeeb will leave the company at the end of January 2023. He plans to use his extensive expertise in strategy development and execution in the creation of new business models to explore further opportunities to shape the capital markets industry of the future. Until his successor is appointed, Christoph Landis will lead the Business Unit Exchanges on an interim basis. Christoph Landis has been working for SIX since 1992 and is currently Head IT at SIX. He was responsible for the Swiss Exchange unit from 2015 to 2018 and has been a member of the Executive Board of SIX ever since.

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of SIX, I would like to thank Thomas for his great commitment to SIX. With the development of the traditional trading and post-trading business and the founding of the SIX Digital Exchange, he successfully contributed to the further development of the company and its sustainable orientation towards the future. I wish him personally and professionally all the best for his future career."