Third Edition Of GPW Innovation Day

- The third edition of the GPW Innovation Day took place on 23-24 June 2020
- The event was the first fully online GPW Innovation Day
- More than a dozen innovative companies in the high-tech, health care, and gaming industries met with institutional and retail investors
- More than 1300 participants registered for the virtual meetings
The third edition of the GPW Innovation Day, the first one fully online, attracted many institutional and retail investors. The two-day event offered 18 presentations, each followed by Q&As. More than 1300 participants registered for the event, including over 1200 representatives of individual investors and more than 100 representatives of institutional investors.
The third edition of the GPW Innovation Day featured presentations for individual and retail investors offered by companies in the following industries:
- GAMING: Bloober Team, Creepy Jar, Movie Games, PlayWay, Starward Industries,
- HEALTH CARE: Celon Pharma, Medinice, NanoGroup, Ryvu Therapeutics, Selvita,
- TECHNOLOGY: Brand24, Comp, DataWalk, MediaCap, ML System, Photon Energy, VIGO System, XTPL.
The event promotes the Polish capital market and provides a meeting platform for Polish innovative companies, institutional and retail investors. A dedicated analytical report showcases the participating companies, outlines their business profiles and business models, growth strategies and drivers. The report is available at: https://www.gpw.pl/pub/GPW/GPWInnovationDay_IPOPEMA.pdf
The third edition of the event was organised by the Warsaw Stock Exchange in partnership with cc group and Ipopema Securities.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl