Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia Derivatives” or “the Exchange”) will be hosting its third annual nationwide Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Virtual Trading Challenge (“DVTC”). The trading challenge, which will run from 1 August to 30 August 2023, seeks to cultivate millennials and undergraduates’ interest in the Malaysian derivatives market by offering a unique hands-on learning experience in derivatives trading.

“Bursa Malaysia Derivatives is committed to educating and empowering retail investors to access diverse opportunities, equipping them with the essential knowledge to make informed decisions when engaging in derivatives trading,” said Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, Director of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives. “The Derivatives Virtual Trading Challenge serves as an experiential learning tool that allows investors, particularly newcomers, to enhance their trading skills within a secure and an immersive environment. Such a learning experience will prove invaluable when they venture into the live trading market.”

During the challenge, participants will compete in a simulated environment that mirrors live futures markets via the BursaMKTPLC Derivatives Trading Simulator. Each participant will receive an account of RM100,000 in virtual capital to trade in six (6) derivatives contracts offered by Bursa Malaysia Derivatives. The available contracts include Crude Palm Oil Futures (“FCPO”), East Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Futures (“FEPO”), FBM KLCI Index Futures (“FKLI”), FBM Mid 70 Index Futures (“FM70”), Gold Futures (“FGLD”) Contracts, and FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index Futures (“F4GM”).

At the end of the challenge, the top 20 participants with the highest account balances will be awarded prizes with a total worth of RM40,000. The overall champion will receive an increased prize value of RM10,000, up from RM7,000 in the previous year.

The DVTC is open to eligible Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above. Registrations are open until 21 July 2023. As at 30 June 2023, the Exchange has already registered 2,794 participants.

Registered participants can sign up for DVTC webinars and workshops through Bursa Academy before the challenge begins. These sessions are designed to instil the confidence and skills necessary for participants to excel in the trading challenge.

For more information about the challenge, entry requirements, or to register, please visit www.bursamarketplace.com/dvtc or email futures@bursamalaysia.com.