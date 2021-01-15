ThinkMarkets Enables 24/7 Crypto CFD Trading - The Award-Winning Globally Regulated Brokerage Marks A New Milestone For Cryptocurrency Traders Worldwide

Leading multi-asset brokerage company ThinkMarkets is expanding it’s product offering for cryptocurrency traders. The broker is extending trading hours for its cryptocurrency line of trading products. Starting from 00:00 GMT on January the 16th, the firm will be offering CFD trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin on a 24/7 basis.
The move is designed to optimise the experience for cryptocurrency traders and eliminate the inconvenience of carrying positions from one week to the next without weekend quotes. The cryptocurrency CFD market at ThinkMarkets is now open seven days a week, and the support team of the brokerage will also be available 24/7.
Commenting on the launch of the new crypto offering, the CEO and Co-Founder of ThinkMarkets, Nauman Anees said: “The cryptocurrency market is revolutionary and is naturally growing to become an established asset class. This is the best time to bring our offering in-line with the 24/7 nature of the market and empower our clients to trade cryptocurrencies on our innovative mobile app, ThinkTrader.”
Bitcoin’s recent rally above the $40,000 mark has reinforced its path to becoming an important instrument for traders. With a growing list of institutional traders entering the market improved liquidity conditions are set to further strengthen the asset class as a whole.
Non-stop cryptocurrency trading on ThinkMarkets will be available via the company’s proprietary trading platform ThinkTrader. Customers can download and open a ThinkTrader account 24/7 as well. Product offering is not available in all locations, including the UK.