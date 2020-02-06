THETA Trading Technologies Hires Peter Meddemmen As CTO

THETA, the specialist provider of buy-side trading technology as a service, has appointed Peter Meddemmen as its Chief Technology Officer.
Industry leading technologist, Peter has more than 30 years of experience in Capital Markets managing technology for multi-asset solutions across the full order-execution life cycle, including front to back workflows, risk, security, legal and regulatory framework.
Peter joins THETA from Bloomberg, where he held several senior positions in the Trading Solutions team since 2007. Previously, Peter held CTO positions at City Index and GL Trade (acquired by Sungard in 2009). Earlier in his career, Peter was the VP for technology at Thomson Financial (now Refinitiv, jointly owned with Blackstone Group).
Peter will be responsible for all technology delivery, as THETA moves towards product launch later in 2020. Over the past 9 months, THETA’s next generation cloud native multi-asset trading technology blueprints and prototype have been validated by industry experts and leading asset managers, equivalent to $5 trillion AUM.
Abdullah Hiyatt, THETA Founder & CEO, commented, “Peter has a wealth of domain and technology expertise to drive our engineering capability as we prepare for our platform launch and execute our innovation strategy. He complements our growing team of senior industry experts that includes Co-founder and Head of Product, Paul Wallace, former Head of Fixed Income Dealing at Aviva Investors.”
Peter Meddemmen commented, “I am delighted to be joining THETA and to be part of a fantastic team. The post regulatory financial market and the implied costs have seen institutions forced to change their business model, a model which THETA fits perfectly. I am hugely excited to be part of this 'wind of change'".
THETA’s multi-asset O/EMS service for the buy-side will launch in summer 2020.