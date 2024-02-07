Theon International PLC Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

Market capitalisation of €700 million

4 th listing on Euronext markets in 2024 YTD

1 st Initial Public Offering on Euronext markets in 2024 YTD

Euronext today congratulates THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC, the leading developer of customisable night vision and thermal imaging systems, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: THEON). It is thus the fourth listing and first Initial Public Offering on Euronext markets in 2024 (YTD).

THEON designs and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging devices across both man-portable and platform-based systems. Its solutions allow the visualisation of images in low light or obscure conditions for defence and security applications. The company, founded in 1997, has its headquarters and main production facilities in Greece and has become one of the most relevant players in the industry, with a global footprint.

The listing on the Euronext Amsterdam market allows THEON to further accelerate growth and its future business development. The price of THEON’s shares was set at €10 per share. Market capitalisation was €700 million on the day of listing.

Christian Hadjiminas, CEO of THEON, said: “The listing and the private placement enable us to raise equity capital, but also gives the flexibility to pursue our long-term growth ambitions through actively exploring bolt-on M&A opportunities to further strengthen our business proposition to keep on serving our global customer basis in the best way possible.”





Caption: Christian Hadjiminas, CEO of THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC, and his team sounded the Gong during a ceremony this morning, in the presence of Simone Huis in ‘t Veld (CEO Euronext Amsterdam) and René van Vlerken (Head of Listings Euronext Amsterdam), to celebrate the IPO of the company.