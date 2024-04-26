Themes ETF Launches Robotics & Automation ETF Tracking Solactive Index

Themes ETFs has introduced the Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT), which tracks the Solactive Industrial Robotics & Automation Index (BOTT), signaling a dynamic collaboration with Solactive.

The Index aims to track a portfolio of companies whose products and services are focused on robotics and automatization solutions in an industrial context. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, the companies should be listed on an exchange in a developed country according to the Solactive Country Classification Framework. The Solactive Industrial Robotics & Automation US NTR Index only includes securities that are listed on one of the following exchanges: NYSE, NYSE American, and NASDAQ.

The global robotics market is projected to soar to US$42.82 billion by 2024 and is estimated to reach US$65.59 billion by 2028. Notably, the United States is anticipated to lead this surge, with forecasted revenues reaching US$7,85 million in 2024.[1]

The ETF listed on 22 April on Nasdaq.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We have reached a point where robotics and automation represent an irreversible path. We are very glad to support Themes ETFs’ growth, especially by providing indices for innovative ETFs like the newest launch. It goes hand in hand with Solactive’s commitment to innovation and offers investors the chance to tap into the potential of the industry.”

Taylor Krystkowiak, Investment Strategist at Themes ETF, stated: “Themes ETFs aims to disrupt the market with its competitive fee structure: “All else equal, funds with higher fees pose a greater drag on portfolio performance. We have made it our mission to provide investors with relatively more cost-efficient access to potential market opportunities via our ETFs.”

[1] https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/robotics/worldwide