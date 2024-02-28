Theme And Speaker Lineup Unveiled For Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue 2024

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the list of speakers and theme for OSC Dialogue 2024: Inviting, thriving and secure capital markets. Aligned with the OSC’s new six-year strategic plan, the event will take placeon May 22, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The conference will open with remarks by the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario, and feature keynote presentations by Futurist and American theoretical neuroscientist, Dr. Vivienne Ming, and Erik Thedéen, Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank).

Attendees will hear from OSC Chief Executive Officer Grant Vingoe who will outline the organization’s new six-year strategic plan. As well, leading experts will share their perspectives on hot topics such as artificial intelligence, capital formation, the investor experience, and enforcement in the capital markets.

“With a stellar lineup of global thought leaders, OSC Dialogue will explore how inviting markets attract diverse participants, fueling creativity and competition; thriving markets drive economic growth, job creation and financial stability; and secure markets inspire investor confidence, ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO, OSC. “We will be guided by these principles as we chart the way forward.”

Additional speakers include:

Dr. Foteini Agrafioti, Chief Science Officer at Royal Bank of Canada and Head of Borealis AI

Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group

Leslie Byberg, Executive Director, OSC

Brigitte Catellier, Associate Director, Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic

Kevin Fine, Director, Derivatives, OSC

Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield

Gurbir S. Grewal, Director, Division of Enforcement, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Renee Jones, Professor and Dr. Thomas F. Carney Distinguished Scholar, Boston College Law School

Naizam Kanji, General Counsel, OSC

Tom C.W. Lin, Jack E. Feinberg Chair Professor of Law, Temple University’s Beasley School of Law

Tim Mullaly, Executive Director, Enforcement and Compliance, Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Sonny Randhawa, Executive Director, OSC

Elsa Renzella, Senior Vice-President, Enforcement and Registration, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization

Winnie Sanjoto, Director, Corporate Finance, OSC

Mario Schlener, Managing Partner, Risk Consulting in Canada and Global FS Risk Technology Lead and Co-lead of Ernst and Young’s Global Responsible AI

Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute

Sasha Tregebov, Director, Behavioural Insights Team Canada

Registration for OSC Dialogue 2024 will open in March. For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on X and LinkedIn.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.