TheCityUK Responds To Brexit Deal

The UK and the EU have reached agreement on the terms of their future relationship following the end of the transition period.
Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said,
The successful conclusion of these negotiations will be greeted with relief by businesses in all parts of the UK and Europe. We congratulate the negotiators for getting this deal over the line.
“While a deal is welcome, financial and related professional services are clear-eyed about the need for both sides to continue to develop the relationship in services in the years ahead.
“The task now must be to move the deal rapidly through ratification, allowing both sides to use this agreement as a foundation on which to build, and not a ceiling to future ambition.”