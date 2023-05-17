TheCityUK: Global Carbon Pricing Mechanisms And Their Interaction With Carbon Markets

Today TheCityUK launched its new economic research report: ‘ Global carbon pricing mechanisms and their interaction with carbon markets’, in partnership with ICE.

Read the report

It explains the underlying principles of carbon pricing, offers an overview of carbon markets, and quantifies these markets’ scale and growth in recent years.

The report also explains how, as the use of carbon markets become more widespread, the UK has an opportunity to build on its strength as an international financial centre and the home to leading energy markets to play a leading role in carbon markets’ ongoing development.





TheCityUK's new research aims to bring knowledge of carbon pricing and carbon markets to audiences who are less familiar with these topics, in the hope that greater understanding will help government and broader society to marshal the resources needed to meet the net-zero targets that will be central to combating climate change.



