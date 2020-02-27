TheCityUK Comments On The UK’s Approach To Negotiations With The EU

The UK Government has published its approach to negotiations with the EU ahead of negotiations opening between the UK and the EU next week.
Commenting on the approach Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said,
The UK’s approach to negotiations includes important objectives for our industry, including mutual recognition of professional qualifications, civil judicial cooperation, establishing formal regulatory cooperation arrangements and structured processes for the withdrawal of equivalence findings.
“With services making up 80% of the UK economy and 70% of the EU economy, it is critical both sides stay focused on the powerful economic benefits that trade in financial and related professional services can bring to Europe as a whole.”
Read the full document: ‘The Future Relationship with the EU The UK’s Approach to Negotiations,’ 27 February 2020