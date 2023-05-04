The World Federation Of Exchanges To Create New Educational Certification For Market Infrastructure

The World Federation of Exchanges (“The WFE”), the global body for exchanges and CCPs, today announced the creation of a new Market Infrastructure Certificate (MIC) programme, the first of its kind, which is aimed at educating the next generation of financial services leaders globally.

The WFE has chosen Bayes Business School as the university educational partner for the program. The MIC programme, which is the only one of its kind, will be purpose-built to serve the learning needs of all senior managers and mid-career professionals who need to engage with, and understand, the functioning and role of the organisations that underpin public markets. It’s expected to support professionals at central banks, buy-side and sell-side firms, exchanges, clearing houses and regulatory bodies.

The MIC will operate a blended learning approach, with both online and face to face elements, including two residential weeks: one at Bayes in London with teaching by faculty and the other at a WFE member for an industry immersion experience. The MIC will be an accredited programme and successful participants will obtain from Bayes Business School a post-graduate certificate worth 60 credits upon completion.

The programme will consist of online webinars covering the theory of the core principles, case-based examples and a mix of academic and industry leader led sessions. The online component will include recorded sessions which participants can access at a time that suits them and a series of live webinars which will be highly interactive.

The taught modules will be:

Module 1 – Payments and Market Infrastructures,

Module 2 – Exchanges, Asset classes and Market Micro-Structure,

Module 3 – Regulation, ESG and Ethics

Module 4 – Industry Project

To register interest or to receive updates about the program please email MIC@world-exchanges.org. Applications will open later this year.

Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer of the WFE, said: “This programme is designed to equip any mid-career professional with an understanding of market infrastructure, the vital industry that sits at the centre of financial markets, and the pillars that underpin public markets everywhere. The programme is designed to complement a traditional capital market course and will be a mark of excellence for professionals around the world. We are delighted to partner with Bayes, who demonstrated a deep breadth of knowledge on the issues that are relevant to today’s market infrastructures.”

Professor Andre Spicer, Dean of Bayes Business School, said: “Financial market infrastructures are changing rapidly. The MIC programme will give financial professionals cutting edge skills and insights to navigate these changes. The programme will bring together our world class faculty at Bayes with top professionals in the field. It will create leaders who not only have a depth of knowledge but have the breadth which is required. I am sure the programme will be a springboard for the leaders who will transform the sector in years to come.”