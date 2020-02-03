The World Federation Of Exchanges Agrees 2020 Priorities

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has agreed its 2020 business priorities will focus on the following areas: the value of the exchange role in creating data; CCPs and their role in systemic safety; Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) issues; and building appropriate market structure around technology-led trends.
These priorities will be supported by ongoing work on market infrastructures’ role in the real economy; market fragmentation; and analysing, quantifying and describing the changes in market structure. In 2020, the WFE will continue to focus on its research output being a leading and authoritative reference point for, and voice on, market structure. The federation will continue to develop industry codes of conduct, standards, best practice, guiding principles and guidance, along with benchmarking work.
In January the WFE's 18-member Board and 69-member Working Committee held their first meetings of 2020 in London, hosted by Nasdaq, to discuss and agree the WFE’s workplan and 2020 strategic projects, in the 60th year of the Federation’s work.
Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “Our 2020 business priorities give a clear indication of the direction of travel for the global market infrastructure industry. It has never been more important to communicate the vital societal and economic value of exchanges and CCPs, and the fairness, stability and transparency that market infrastructures bring to regulated markets. As the WFE enters its 60th anniversary year, we are reminded that the work our members do to safeguard public markets is as important today as it has ever been.”