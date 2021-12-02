The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Bafin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 22 November 2021, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 290,000 euros on The Vanguard Group, Inc.
The sanction related to a breach of section 130 (1) of the German Act on Breaches of Administrative Regulations (Ordnungswidrigkeitengesetz – OWiG) in conjunction with section 33 (1) sentence 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG). The Vanguard Group, Inc. failed to submit voting rights notifications within the prescribed period.
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.