The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 20, 2024:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 2,162,703,487.1748 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 68,652,509.5074 3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 260,496,018.4802 4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 2,170,737,531.8848 5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 3,246,070,738.4174 6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 101,117,393.7389 7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 70,720,592.3228 8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 36,426,670.0936 9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 83,445,974.9166 10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,915,438.0585 11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 13,394,608.2420 12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 4,368,800.4626 13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 99,637,579.6337 14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 47,399,045.7791 15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 39,834,957.2694 16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 22,911,522.8607 17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 15,730,046.9274 18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 6,944,945.4747 19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 3,417,097.9219 20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 3,276,785.8103 21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 44,137,852.2430 22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 18,063,683.5807 23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 131,803,901.2787 24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 4,485.61 25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 52,767,691.5798 26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 23,706,919.6865 27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 4,640,720.3285 28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 1,947,155.4371 29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 416,213,095.8255 30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 8,859,026.7304 31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,085,014,708.9302 32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 728,605,613.7784 33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,693,467,394.4570 34 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 469 155 928,4523



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n76011