Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 19/12/2024

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 20, 2024:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 2,162,703,487.1748
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 68,652,509.5074
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 260,496,018.4802
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 2,170,737,531.8848
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 3,246,070,738.4174
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 101,117,393.7389
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 70,720,592.3228
8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 36,426,670.0936
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 83,445,974.9166
10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,915,438.0585
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 13,394,608.2420
12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 4,368,800.4626
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 99,637,579.6337
14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 47,399,045.7791
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 39,834,957.2694
16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 22,911,522.8607
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 15,730,046.9274
18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 6,944,945.4747
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 3,417,097.9219
20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 3,276,785.8103
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 44,137,852.2430
22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 18,063,683.5807
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 131,803,901.2787
24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 4,485.61
25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 52,767,691.5798
26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 23,706,919.6865
27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 4,640,720.3285
28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 1,947,155.4371
29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 416,213,095.8255
30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 8,859,026.7304
31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,085,014,708.9302
32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 728,605,613.7784
33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,693,467,394.4570
34 IMOEXCNY CNY MOEX Russia CNY Index 469 155 928,4523


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n76011

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg