The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 20, 2024:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|2,162,703,487.1748
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|68,652,509.5074
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|260,496,018.4802
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|2,170,737,531.8848
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|3,246,070,738.4174
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|101,117,393.7389
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|70,720,592.3228
|8
|RTSOG
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|36,426,670.0936
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|83,445,974.9166
|10
|RTSEU
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|32,915,438.0585
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|13,394,608.2420
|12
|RTSTL
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|4,368,800.4626
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|99,637,579.6337
|14
|RTSMM
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|47,399,045.7791
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|39,834,957.2694
|16
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|22,911,522.8607
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|15,730,046.9274
|18
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|6,944,945.4747
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|3,417,097.9219
|20
|RTSCH
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|3,276,785.8103
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|44,137,852.2430
|22
|RTSTN
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|18,063,683.5807
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|131,803,901.2787
|24
|MOEX10
|RUB
|MOEX 10 Index
|4,485.61
|25
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|52,767,691.5798
|26
|RTSIT
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|23,706,919.6865
|27
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|4,640,720.3285
|28
|RTSRE
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|1,947,155.4371
|29
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|416,213,095.8255
|30
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|8,859,026.7304
|31
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|6,085,014,708.9302
|32
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|728,605,613.7784
|33
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1,693,467,394.4570
|34
|IMOEXCNY
|CNY
|MOEX Russia CNY Index
|469 155 928,4523
Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n76011