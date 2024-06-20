The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 21, 2024:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,840,968,793.2881 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 58,439,415.4510 3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 209,067,891.9046 4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 1,597,943,531.2964 5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,865,422,845.1128 6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 89,259,943.2997 7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 96,611,729.3328 8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 49,762,643.0434 9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 83,424,643.5284 10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,907,023.8482 11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 15,699,508.1812 12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 5,120,569.2145 13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 106,246,718.8155 14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 50,543,109.4124 15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 27,692,007.1263 16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 15,927,368.7692 17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 17,630,853.7847 18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,784,167.3819 19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,520,063.9149 20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,334,462.0601 21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 68,313,298.0930 22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 27,957,631.3390 23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 87,998,723.9378 24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,661.75 25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 47,319,232.9801 26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 21,259,092.8711 27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 6,977,886.3006 28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,927,784.5437 29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 617,848,322.9017 30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 13,150,799.1047 31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,029,735,298.3366 32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,782,279,399.1415 33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,478,493,822.4536



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70544