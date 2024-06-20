Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 20/06/2024

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 21, 2024:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,840,968,793.2881
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 58,439,415.4510
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 209,067,891.9046
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 1,597,943,531.2964
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,865,422,845.1128
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 89,259,943.2997
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 96,611,729.3328
8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 49,762,643.0434
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 83,424,643.5284
10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 32,907,023.8482
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 15,699,508.1812
12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 5,120,569.2145
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 106,246,718.8155
14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 50,543,109.4124
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 27,692,007.1263
16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 15,927,368.7692
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 17,630,853.7847
18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,784,167.3819
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,520,063.9149
20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,334,462.0601
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 68,313,298.0930
22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 27,957,631.3390
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 87,998,723.9378
24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,661.75
25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 47,319,232.9801
26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 21,259,092.8711
27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 6,977,886.3006
28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,927,784.5437
29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 617,848,322.9017
30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 13,150,799.1047
31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,029,735,298.3366
32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,782,279,399.1415
33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,478,493,822.4536


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70544

