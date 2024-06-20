The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 21, 2024:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|1,840,968,793.2881
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|58,439,415.4510
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|209,067,891.9046
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|1,597,943,531.2964
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|2,865,422,845.1128
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|89,259,943.2997
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|96,611,729.3328
|8
|RTSOG
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|49,762,643.0434
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|83,424,643.5284
|10
|RTSEU
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|32,907,023.8482
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|15,699,508.1812
|12
|RTSTL
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|5,120,569.2145
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|106,246,718.8155
|14
|RTSMM
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|50,543,109.4124
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|27,692,007.1263
|16
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|15,927,368.7692
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|17,630,853.7847
|18
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|7,784,167.3819
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|4,520,063.9149
|20
|RTSCH
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|4,334,462.0601
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|68,313,298.0930
|22
|RTSTN
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|27,957,631.3390
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|87,998,723.9378
|24
|MOEX10
|RUB
|MOEX 10 Index
|5,661.75
|25
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|47,319,232.9801
|26
|RTSIT
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|21,259,092.8711
|27
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|6,977,886.3006
|28
|RTSRE
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|2,927,784.5437
|29
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|617,848,322.9017
|30
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|13,150,799.1047
|31
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|6,029,735,298.3366
|32
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|1,782,279,399.1415
|33
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1,478,493,822.4536
Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70544