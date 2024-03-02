The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from February 27, 2024:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1 768 432 736,5807 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 56 136 842,6053 3 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2 906 093 577,5577 4 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 90 526 865,3102 5 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 19 901 748,3370 6 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 11 446 713,9731 7 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 100 079 391,7102 8 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 608 733 156,5302 9 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 12 956 784,2999 10 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1 434 790 668,6560



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n67859