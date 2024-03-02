The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from February 27, 2024:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|1 768 432 736,5807
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|56 136 842,6053
|3
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|2 906 093 577,5577
|4
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|90 526 865,3102
|5
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|19 901 748,3370
|6
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|11 446 713,9731
|7
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|100 079 391,7102
|8
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|608 733 156,5302
|9
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|12 956 784,2999
|10
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1 434 790 668,6560
