Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 02/03/2024

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from February 27, 2024:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index      1 768 432 736,5807  
2 RTSI USD RTS Index            56 136 842,6053  
3 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2 906 093 577,5577  
4 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 90 526 865,3102
5 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index            19 901 748,3370  
6 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 11 446 713,9731
7 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 100 079 391,7102  
8 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 608 733 156,5302
9 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 12 956 784,2999  
10 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1 434 790 668,6560  


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n67859

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg