The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 16, 2023:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|1,691,971,867.3959
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|53,709,681.1476
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|202,183,552.3785
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|1,581,075,647.1982
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|2,935,895,812.6326
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|91,455,225.9596
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|82,138,998.5463
|8
|RTSOG
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|42,308,047.8203
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|77,481,906.6917
|10
|RTSEU
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|30,562,898.9645
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|16,761,640.9674
|12
|RTSTL
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|5,466,995.6366
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|100,527,157.0031
|14
|RTSMM
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|47,822,230.6719
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|18,425,295.2107
|16
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|10,597,515.3828
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|15,892,877.8582
|18
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|7,016,836.6738
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|4,981,345.5430
|20
|RTSCH
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|4,776,802.6452
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|67,911,964.8967
|22
|RTSTN
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|27,793,383.2957
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|108,344,776.5981
|24
|MOEX10
|RUB
|MOEX 10 Index
|5,133.2300
|25
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|49,176,071.2156
|26
|RTSIT
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|22,093,313.8421
|27
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|6,820,857.2332
|28
|RTSRE
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|2,861,898.2200
|29
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|454,882,827.7073
|30
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|9,682,105.5615
|31
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|5,653,021,176.7699
|32
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|1,348,433,281.1268
|33
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1,352,248,937.1273