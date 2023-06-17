BV_Trial Banner.gif
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 17/06/2023

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 16, 2023:

 

Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,691,971,867.3959
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 53,709,681.1476
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 202,183,552.3785
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 1,581,075,647.1982
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,935,895,812.6326
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 91,455,225.9596
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 82,138,998.5463
8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 42,308,047.8203
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 77,481,906.6917
10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 30,562,898.9645
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 16,761,640.9674
12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 5,466,995.6366
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 100,527,157.0031
14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 47,822,230.6719
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 18,425,295.2107
16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 10,597,515.3828
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 15,892,877.8582
18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,016,836.6738
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,981,345.5430
20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,776,802.6452
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 67,911,964.8967
22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 27,793,383.2957
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 108,344,776.5981
24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,133.2300
25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 49,176,071.2156
26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 22,093,313.8421
27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 6,820,857.2332
28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,861,898.2200
29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 454,882,827.7073
30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 9,682,105.5615
31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 5,653,021,176.7699
32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,348,433,281.1268
33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,352,248,937.1273
