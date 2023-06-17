The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 16, 2023:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,691,971,867.3959 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 53,709,681.1476 3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 202,183,552.3785 4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 1,581,075,647.1982 5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,935,895,812.6326 6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 91,455,225.9596 7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 82,138,998.5463 8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 42,308,047.8203 9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 77,481,906.6917 10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 30,562,898.9645 11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 16,761,640.9674 12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 5,466,995.6366 13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 100,527,157.0031 14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 47,822,230.6719 15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 18,425,295.2107 16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 10,597,515.3828 17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 15,892,877.8582 18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,016,836.6738 19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,981,345.5430 20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,776,802.6452 21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 67,911,964.8967 22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 27,793,383.2957 23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 108,344,776.5981 24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,133.2300 25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 49,176,071.2156 26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 22,093,313.8421 27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 6,820,857.2332 28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,861,898.2200 29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 454,882,827.7073 30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 9,682,105.5615 31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 5,653,021,176.7699 32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,348,433,281.1268 33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,352,248,937.1273