The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 16/06/2022

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 17, 2022:

 

Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 4,781,494,292.0733
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 151,782,981.0207
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 582,290,513.4595
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 5,147,494,823.0313
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 7,125,990,039.5411
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 221,979,617.4127
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 103,504,060.0070
8 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 53,312,735.7026
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 119,287,822.1525
10 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 47,053,329.1167
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 172,516,315.4728
12 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 56,268,115.1420
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 208,936,149.9532
14 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 99,393,965.3385
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 105,041,406.1444
16 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 60,415,743.9385
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 45,346,810.4944
18 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 20,020,990.8964
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 11,282,581.9242
20 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 10,819,299.0659
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 135,930,640.3423
22 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 55,630,438.5304
23 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 407,258,174.2667
24 RTSit USD RTS IT Index 182,968,717.0283
25 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 18,469,749.3884
26 RTSre USD RTS Real Estate Index 7,746,721.7076
27 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 42,427,354.8264
28 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 423,893,641.5487
29 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 9,022,505.8725
30 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,115,961,038.1123
31 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,689,987,833.2938
