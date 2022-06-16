The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 17, 2022:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|4,781,494,292.0733
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|151,782,981.0207
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|582,290,513.4595
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|5,147,494,823.0313
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|7,125,990,039.5411
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|221,979,617.4127
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|103,504,060.0070
|8
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|53,312,735.7026
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|119,287,822.1525
|10
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|47,053,329.1167
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|172,516,315.4728
|12
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|56,268,115.1420
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|208,936,149.9532
|14
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|99,393,965.3385
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|105,041,406.1444
|16
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|60,415,743.9385
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|45,346,810.4944
|18
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|20,020,990.8964
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|11,282,581.9242
|20
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|10,819,299.0659
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|135,930,640.3423
|22
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|55,630,438.5304
|23
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|407,258,174.2667
|24
|RTSit
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|182,968,717.0283
|25
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|18,469,749.3884
|26
|RTSre
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|7,746,721.7076
|27
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|42,427,354.8264
|28
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|423,893,641.5487
|29
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|9,022,505.8725
|30
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|6,115,961,038.1123
|31
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|1,689,987,833.2938