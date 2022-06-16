The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 17, 2022:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 4,781,494,292.0733 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 151,782,981.0207 3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 582,290,513.4595 4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 5,147,494,823.0313 5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 7,125,990,039.5411 6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 221,979,617.4127 7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 103,504,060.0070 8 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 53,312,735.7026 9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 119,287,822.1525 10 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 47,053,329.1167 11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 172,516,315.4728 12 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 56,268,115.1420 13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 208,936,149.9532 14 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 99,393,965.3385 15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 105,041,406.1444 16 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 60,415,743.9385 17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 45,346,810.4944 18 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 20,020,990.8964 19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 11,282,581.9242 20 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 10,819,299.0659 21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 135,930,640.3423 22 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 55,630,438.5304 23 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 407,258,174.2667 24 RTSit USD RTS IT Index 182,968,717.0283 25 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 18,469,749.3884 26 RTSre USD RTS Real Estate Index 7,746,721.7076 27 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 42,427,354.8264 28 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 423,893,641.5487 29 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 9,022,505.8725 30 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 6,115,961,038.1123 31 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,689,987,833.2938