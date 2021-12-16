 Skip to main Content
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 16/12/2021

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 17, 2021:


Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 4,944,847,155.0997
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 156,968,427.8693
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 604,682,331.2314
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 6,534,471,111.2705
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 7,707,486,332. 7596
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 240,093,637.2162
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 120,261,453.0173
8 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 61,944,111.7526
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 126,997,024.4695
10 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 50,094,239.9767
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 169,397,578.6099
12 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 55,250,904.4253
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 225,196,182.8379
14 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 107,129,099.4706
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 85,102,240.1229
16 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 48,947,508.7642
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 51,604,558.4347
18 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 22,783,838.2319
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 11,476,039.4213
20 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 11,004,812.8545
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 135,930,640.3423
22 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 55,630,438.5304
23 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 425,249,801.2313
24 RTSit USD RTS IT Index 191,051,808.0771
25 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 20,152,233.7772
26 RTSre USD RTS Real Estate Index 8,452,402.0102
27 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 55,061,832.1678
28 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 603,425,733.245
29 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 12,843,816.6752
30 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 7,369,613,754.3464