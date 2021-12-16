The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 17, 2021:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|4,944,847,155.0997
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|156,968,427.8693
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|604,682,331.2314
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|6,534,471,111.2705
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|7,707,486,332. 7596
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|240,093,637.2162
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|120,261,453.0173
|8
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|61,944,111.7526
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|126,997,024.4695
|10
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|50,094,239.9767
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|169,397,578.6099
|12
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|55,250,904.4253
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|225,196,182.8379
|14
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|107,129,099.4706
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|85,102,240.1229
|16
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|48,947,508.7642
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|51,604,558.4347
|18
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|22,783,838.2319
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|11,476,039.4213
|20
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|11,004,812.8545
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|135,930,640.3423
|22
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|55,630,438.5304
|23
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|425,249,801.2313
|24
|RTSit
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|191,051,808.0771
|25
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|20,152,233.7772
|26
|RTSre
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|8,452,402.0102
|27
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|55,061,832.1678
|28
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|603,425,733.245
|29
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|12,843,816.6752
|30
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|7,369,613,754.3464