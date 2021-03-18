 Skip to main Content
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 18/03/2021

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 19, 2021:


Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 5,077,336,065.2682
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 161,174,134.3930
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 612,826,711.3968
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 6,239,633,521.0711
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 7,790,993,501.8832
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 242,694,944.4521
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 144,389,506.5802
8 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 74,371,957.9890
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 124,408,278.0283
10 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 49,073,103.5681
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 178,000,185.5400
12 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 58,056,740.3599
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 198,708,016.2299
14 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 94,528,293.3664
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 81,373,848.8235
16 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 46,803,082.6534
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 20,901,846.9836
18 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 9,228,337.8613
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 10,474,029.9738
20 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 10,043,947.6950
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 137,035,373.9192
22 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 56,082,557.4433
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 25,478,190.1554
24 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 408,903,981.0686
25 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 8,703,453.4347
26 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 7,598,817,954.8040
27 MRRT RUB MOEX - RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index 4,900,714,821.4814
28 MRSV RUB MOEX - RSPP Sustainability Vector Index 269,205,007.4192