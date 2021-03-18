The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 19, 2021:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|5,077,336,065.2682
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|161,174,134.3930
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|612,826,711.3968
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|6,239,633,521.0711
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|7,790,993,501.8832
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|242,694,944.4521
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|144,389,506.5802
|8
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|74,371,957.9890
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|124,408,278.0283
|10
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|49,073,103.5681
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|178,000,185.5400
|12
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|58,056,740.3599
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|198,708,016.2299
|14
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|94,528,293.3664
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|81,373,848.8235
|16
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|46,803,082.6534
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|20,901,846.9836
|18
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|9,228,337.8613
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|10,474,029.9738
|20
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|10,043,947.6950
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|137,035,373.9192
|22
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|56,082,557.4433
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|25,478,190.1554
|24
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|408,903,981.0686
|25
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|8,703,453.4347
|26
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|7,598,817,954.8040
|27
|MRRT
|RUB
|MOEX - RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index
|4,900,714,821.4814
|28
|MRSV
|RUB
|MOEX - RSPP Sustainability Vector Index
|269,205,007.4192