The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 18, 2020:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|5,079,230,865.8227
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|161,234,282.6352
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|616,098,470.6265
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|6,511,921,170.5989
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|7,760,008,376.0880
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|241,729,735.9223
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|162,714,074.6339
|8
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|83,810,552.5083
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|124,539,818.5684
|10
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|49,124,990.0073
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|178,000,185.5400
|12
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|58,056,740.3599
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|177,542,507.7844
|14
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|84,459,553.1639
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|102,101,671.1870
|16
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|58,724,922.3762
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|19,313,982.7282
|18
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|8,527,282.6944
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|10,474,029.9738
|20
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|10,043,947.6950
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|137,035,373.9192
|22
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|56,082,557.4433
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|28,084,330.4761