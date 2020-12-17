 Skip to main Content
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 17/12/2020

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from December 18, 2020:


Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 5,079,230,865.8227
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 161,234,282.6352
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 616,098,470.6265
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 6,511,921,170.5989
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 7,760,008,376.0880
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 241,729,735.9223
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 162,714,074.6339
8 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 83,810,552.5083
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 124,539,818.5684
10 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 49,124,990.0073
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 178,000,185.5400
12 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 58,056,740.3599
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 177,542,507.7844
14 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 84,459,553.1639
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 102,101,671.1870
16 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 58,724,922.3762
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 19,313,982.7282
18 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 8,527,282.6944
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 10,474,029.9738
20 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 10,043,947.6950
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 137,035,373.9192
22 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 56,082,557.4433
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 28,084,330.4761