The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 19, 2020:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|4,257,839,328.8664
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|135,160,162.6114
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|528,270,321.5405
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|5,977,109,151.2697
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|7,264,932,269.1503
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|226,307,765.8945
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|165,437,748.0829
|8
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|85,213,458.6621
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|128,471,361.2574
|10
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|50,675,795.1837
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|169,526,680.9878
|12
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|55,293,012.6018
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|158,483,724.8639
|14
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|75,393,012.9342
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|108,347,612.0731
|16
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|62,317,345.3938
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|25,997,023.5935
|18
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|11,477,900.3644
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|10,605,772.4903
|20
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|10,170,280.6297
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|45,808,634.8417
|22
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|18,747,461.4870
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|7,251,762.9840