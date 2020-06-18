 Skip to main Content
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 18/06/2020

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 19, 2020:

Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 4,257,839,328.8664
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 135,160,162.6114
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 528,270,321.5405
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 5,977,109,151.2697
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 7,264,932,269.1503
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 226,307,765.8945
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 165,437,748.0829
8 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 85,213,458.6621
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 128,471,361.2574
10 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 50,675,795.1837
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 169,526,680.9878
12 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 55,293,012.6018
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 158,483,724.8639
14 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 75,393,012.9342
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 108,347,612.0731
16 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 62,317,345.3938
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 25,997,023.5935
18 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 11,477,900.3644
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 10,605,772.4903
20 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 10,170,280.6297
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 45,808,634.8417
22 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 18,747,461.4870
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 7,251,762.9840