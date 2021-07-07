The Trading Volume On AIX For The First Half Of 2021 Was 4 Times Higher Than Last Year - Total Traded Value On AIX In June Was USD 21.93 Mln, KZT 9.36 Bln

Astana International Exchange (AIX) presents its market operational update for June 2021. Total traded value for the period was USD 21,930,790.61 equivalent to KZT 9,363,258,521 [1].
Trading volume on AIX for the first half of 2021 amounted to USD 101,983,082.53, which is 4 times higher than last year (USD 25,587,750.35).
The CEO of AIX Renat Bekturov stated:
“AIX is proud to report a 4-time year-on-year increase in trading turnover thanks to a strong investor appetite for corporate bonds and a steady growth of the equities market. AIX has now become a well-trusted Exchange that both investors and issuers turn to meet their investment and financing needs.”
|Security
|Nbr trades in June
|% Change over prior month
|Value traded in June
|% Change over prior month
|Volume traded in June
|% Change over prior month
|Nbr trades YTD
|Value traded YTD
|
Equities
|CCBN
|23
|-53
|KZT 37,013,930.74
|-74
|147,812
|-75
|117
|
KZT
338,549,734.77
|FAR
|4
|-76
|USD 212,709.60
|117
|437,000
|98
|86
|
|HSBK
|127
|115
|KZT 336,457,155.02
|139
|1,987,930
|121
|676
|KZT 1,757,992,152.76
|HSBK.Y
|76
|-26
|USD 232,963.14
|-34
|15,135
|-38
|372
|USD 1,602,488.15
|KAP
|447
|16
|KZT 1,087,171,725
|4
|84,128
|1
|2,377
|KZT 6,326,508,910
|KAP.Y
|243
|-6
|USD 1,456,215.02
|-13
|47,569
|-17
|1,231
|USD 10,188,559.36
|KCEL
|40
|54
|KZT 250,708,189
|55
|100,735
|58
|120
|KZT 747,157,464
|KCEL.Y
|1
|-94
|USD 285
|-100
|50
|-100
|60
|USD 834,490.64
|KSPI
|58
|9
|USD 607,905.04
|196
|6,392
|154
|273
|USD 3,013,490.45
|POLY
|31
|24
|USD 155,406.12
|-45
|6,731
|-45
|106
|USD 615,696.99
|RUSE
|1
|0
|USD 67.10
|-69
|2
|-71
|7
|USD 3,292.05
|Security
|Nbr trades in June
|% Change over prior month
|Value USD traded in June
|% Change over prior month
|Volume traded in June
|% Change over prior month
|Nbr trades YTD
|Value USD traded YTD
|
Structured Products
|FIPO
|8
|-20
|37,872.53
|-28
|1,092
|-34
|86
|477,704.50
|IXA
|20
|18
|3,670.67
|470
|634
|466
|115
|4,930.81
|IXB
|22
|22
|5,177.37
|525
|857
|517
|125
|36,063.37
|IXD
|22
|5
|46,621.87
|62
|4,798
|64
|128
|126,394.23
|IXE
|22
|0
|44,099.76
|-3
|1,144
|-7
|128
|128,946.48
|IXG
|23
|21
|23,650.41
|1,776
|1,325
|1,793
|126
|49,670.94
|IXN
|23
|53
|126,428.84
|-12
|3,648
|-17
|38
|270,572.93
|IXO
|21
|5
|10,433.46
|460
|541
|415
|125
|17,066.49
|IXT
|19
|6
|214.98
|66
|35
|67
|112
|1,321.86
|IXU
|23
|10
|91,458.10
|29
|2,128
|27
|136
|336,961.96
|IXY
|19
|0
|2,887.33
|132
|337
|134
|122
|43,745.60
|Security
|Nbr trades in June
|% Change over prior month
|Value traded in June
|% Change over prior month
|Volume traded in June
|% Change over prior month
|Nbr trades YTD
|Value traded YTD
|
Fixed Income
|ALTN.1222
|11
|N/A
|USD 732,598.46
|N/A
|7156
|N/A
|26
|USD 1,419,542.22
|BAF.0822
|2
|-60
|USD 17,963.40
|-96
|6
|-96
|8
|USD 492,318.90
|CHFH.1223
|54
|-10
|USD 3,159,206.62
|148
|31,158
|145
|221
|USD 11,569,962.19
|FRHC.1222
|7
|0
|USD 2,060,820.00
|194
|20
|186
|42
|USD 6,974,150.00
|MFOK.0324
|138
|73
|KZT 1,977,556,334.70
|137
|1,946,442
|134
|349
|KZT 4,870,126,794.50
|MFOK.0922
|11
|N/A
|USD 1,847,825.34
|N/A
|18,233
|N/A
|24
|USD 2,595,284.00
|TFG.1221
|2
|N/A
|KZT 4,000,000
|N/A
|4
|N/A
|10
|KZT 64,995,500
|5AOIL.0524
|129
|42
|USD 2,404,161.50
|95
|24,030
|95
|220
|USD 3,635,621.03
[1] Based on the currency rates from National Bank of Kazakhstan for the day of trade