 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

The Trading Volume On AIX For The First Half Of 2021 Was 4 Times Higher Than Last Year - Total Traded Value On AIX In June Was USD 21.93 Mln, KZT 9.36 Bln

Date 07/07/2021

Astana International Exchange (AIX) presents its market operational update for June 2021. Total traded value for the period was USD 21,930,790.61 equivalent to KZT 9,363,258,521 [1].


Trading volume on AIX for the first half of 2021 amounted to USD 101,983,082.53, which is 4 times higher than last year (USD 25,587,750.35).

The CEO of AIX Renat Bekturov stated:

“AIX is proud to report a 4-time year-on-year increase in trading turnover thanks to a strong investor appetite for corporate bonds and a steady growth of the equities market. AIX has now become a well-trusted Exchange that both investors and issuers turn to meet their investment and financing needs.”

 

Security Nbr trades in June % Change over prior month Value traded in June % Change over prior month Volume traded in June % Change over prior month Nbr trades YTD Value traded YTD

Equities
CCBN 23 -53 KZT 37,013,930.74 -74 147,812 -75 117

KZT

338,549,734.77
FAR 4 -76 USD 212,709.60 117 437,000 98 86
USD 730,148.70
HSBK 127 115 KZT 336,457,155.02 139 1,987,930 121 676 KZT 1,757,992,152.76
HSBK.Y 76 -26 USD 232,963.14 -34 15,135 -38 372 USD 1,602,488.15
KAP 447 16 KZT 1,087,171,725 4 84,128 1 2,377 KZT 6,326,508,910
KAP.Y 243 -6 USD 1,456,215.02 -13 47,569 -17 1,231 USD 10,188,559.36
KCEL 40 54 KZT 250,708,189 55 100,735 58 120 KZT 747,157,464
KCEL.Y 1 -94 USD 285 -100 50 -100 60 USD 834,490.64
KSPI 58 9 USD 607,905.04 196 6,392 154 273 USD 3,013,490.45
POLY 31 24 USD 155,406.12 -45 6,731 -45 106 USD 615,696.99
RUSE 1 0 USD 67.10 -69 2 -71 7 USD 3,292.05

 

Security Nbr trades in June % Change over prior month Value USD traded in June % Change over prior month Volume traded in June % Change over prior month Nbr trades YTD Value USD traded YTD

Structured Products
FIPO  8 -20 37,872.53 -28 1,092 -34 86 477,704.50
IXA 20 18 3,670.67 470 634 466 115 4,930.81
IXB 22 22 5,177.37 525 857 517 125 36,063.37
IXD 22 5 46,621.87 62 4,798 64 128 126,394.23
IXE 22 0 44,099.76 -3 1,144 -7 128 128,946.48
IXG 23 21 23,650.41 1,776 1,325 1,793 126 49,670.94
IXN 23 53 126,428.84 -12 3,648 -17 38 270,572.93
IXO 21 5 10,433.46 460 541 415 125 17,066.49
IXT 19 6 214.98 66 35 67 112 1,321.86
IXU 23 10 91,458.10 29 2,128 27 136 336,961.96
IXY 19 0 2,887.33 132 337 134 122 43,745.60

 

Security Nbr trades in June % Change over prior month Value traded in June % Change over prior month Volume traded in June % Change over prior month Nbr trades YTD Value traded YTD

Fixed Income
ALTN.1222 11 N/A USD 732,598.46 N/A 7156 N/A 26 USD 1,419,542.22
BAF.0822 2 -60 USD 17,963.40 -96 6 -96 8 USD 492,318.90
CHFH.1223 54 -10 USD 3,159,206.62 148 31,158 145 221 USD 11,569,962.19
FRHC.1222 7 0 USD 2,060,820.00 194 20 186 42 USD 6,974,150.00
MFOK.0324 138 73 KZT 1,977,556,334.70 137 1,946,442 134 349 KZT 4,870,126,794.50
MFOK.0922 11 N/A USD 1,847,825.34 N/A 18,233 N/A 24 USD 2,595,284.00
TFG.1221  2 N/A KZT 4,000,000 N/A 4 N/A 10 KZT 64,995,500
5AOIL.0524 129 42 USD 2,404,161.50 95 24,030 95 220 USD 3,635,621.03

[1] Based on the currency rates from National Bank of Kazakhstan for the day of trade

 