The Stock Market Trades 49.7 Billion Euros In June (+18.3%) On 6 Million Trades (+110.2%) - Monthly Trading Statements For BME Markets

- The number of Equity trades from January to June grew by 57.2%
- Fixed Income trading volume grows 78.4% to 37.2 billion euros
- New issues on MARF exceed 1 billion euros, up 49.6% from May and a record high since October 2019
- Trading in IBEX 35 Futures and Mini IBEX 35 Futures in the first six months grew 9.8% and 32.2% respectively
The Spanish Stock Exchange traded in Equities 49.7 billion euros in June, 18.3% higher year on year and 69.5% more than in May. The effective cash volume traded to the end of June totalled 239.3 billion euros, in line with the previous year.
The number of trades in June amounted to 6 million, 110.2% more than in June 2019 and 40.9% higher than in the preceding month. The number trades in the first six months of the year stood at 28.8 million, which represents a 57.2% increase compared to the same period the previous year.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in June stood at 77.3%, The average spread for the same period was 7.73 basis points at the first price level (11.6% better than the next trading venue) and 11.45 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (15.9% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx, In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The total Fixed Income volume in June grew to 37.2 billion euros, up 78.4% from May and up 32.8% compared to the same month last year.
New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, amounted to 57.8 billion euros, an increase of 53% compared to May and of 147.1% compared to June 2019. MARF’s primary market registered new issues exceeding 1 billion euros, up 49.6% from May, the highest figure since October 2019.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, which implies an increase of 7.1% so far this year.
Trading in the Financial Derivatives market in June increased compared to the previous month. It rose 45.5% in IBEX 35 Futures, 83% in Mini IBEX 35 Futures and 79.5% in IBEX 35 Options.
In the first six months of the year the trading volume in IBEX 35 Futures increased 9.8%, it was up 32.2% in Mini IBEX 35 Futures and 33.7% in Stock Options.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
June
2020
|
%Change
May20
|
%Change
June19
|
% Change
Year To Date 2020
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
49,721.0
|
69.5%
|
18.3%
|
-0.1%
|
Number of trades
|
5,975.1
|
40.9%
|
110.2%
|
57.2%
|
- Warrants
|
37.7
|
60.8%
|
42.7%
|
-0.2%
|
Number of trades
|
11.7
|
62.2%
|
93.1%
|
32.6%
|
- ETFs
|
261.5
|
27.4%
|
184.9%
|
76.8%
|
Number of trades
|
16.6
|
24.5%
|
311.7%
|
216.2%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
37,257.8
|
78.4%
|
32.8%
|
-8.8%
|
New Issues
|
57,832.8
|
53.0%
|
147.1%
|
37.8%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,664,825.8
|
2.2%
|
6.1%
|
7.1%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
540.0
|
45.5%
|
8.7%
|
9.8%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
149.4
|
83.0%
|
31.8%
|
32.2%
|
Shares
|
832.4
|
-52.5%
|
-69.7%
|
-33.7%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
289.4
|
79.5%
|
-30.8%
|
-28.4%
|
Shares
|
2,904.7
|
431.5%
|
42.4%
|
33.7%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands (2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms (3) Thousands of contracts