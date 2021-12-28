The Stock Exchanges Of Shenzhen, Shanghai And Hong Kong And CSDC Reach A Consensus On The Overall Plan Of Adding ETFs To Stock Connect Schemes

To continuously optimize the Chinese Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect mechanism and enrich existing Stock Connect schemes, according to the joint announcement by the CSRC and the SFC, SZSE, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as the stock exchanges of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong and CSDC) have reached a consensus on the overall plan of adding ETFs to the Stock Connect schemes.
Adding ETFs to the Stock Connect schemes is another symbolic achievement in the upgrading of the Stock Connect mechanism. It will make the spot ecosystem of Stock Connect more complete and further help the mainland and Hong Kong markets achieve win-win results. On the one hand, the addition can enrich the investment channels and transaction varieties for domestic and foreign investors, so they can allocate market resources more conveniently and effectively. On the other hand, it will further improve the investor structure, helping promote the healthy development of the EFT market.
Next, the stock exchanges of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong and CSDC will lose no time to make adequate business and technical preparations for adding ETFs to the Stock Connect schemes, including revising relevant rules and seeking public opinions. It is expected to take about six months to make preparations.