The Spanish Stock Market Trades 35.2 Billion Euros In March, Up 28% From The Previous Month

Date 01/04/2021

  • The number of equity trades is up 35.7%, at 4.9 million
  • Fixed Income trading volume is up 41.6% from February
  • Trading in IBEX 35 futures rises 12.1% from the preceding month

The Spanish stock market traded 35.2 billion euros in Equities in March, up 28% from February and down 36.6% from the same month last year. The number of trades was 4.9 million, a 16.4% increase from the preceding month and down 35.7% year on year.

BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 71.79%. The average spread in March 2021 was 6.05 basis points at the first price level (15.5% better than the next trading venue) and 9.26 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (35.0% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The volume traded in March on the Fixed Income markets amounted to 23.8 billion euros, 14.6% less than in February and 23.8% lower than in the same period of 2020.  New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, reached 40.4 billion euros, which implies an increase of 41.6% compared to February and a decrease of 5.3% compared to the same month the previous year.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, an increase of 1.4% in March and 7.4% compared to the same month the previous year.

In the Financial Derivatives market, the trading volume in IBEX 35 Futures increased by 12.1% compared to February and in Mini IBEX Futures by 27.5%. Stock Options maintained activity levels in March, while trading in IBEX Options increased by 31.9% and 43.2% compared to February 2021 and March 2020, respectively. Trading in stock futures increased by 2,693.2% compared to the previous month and was 4.6% higher than in March 2020.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

March 2021

2021

%Change

Feb2021

%Change

March2020

Year to Date %

Equities(1)

        

-         Equities

35,153.8

28.0%

-36.6%

-27.7%

Number of trades

4,895.8

16.4%

-35.7%

-10.9%

-         Warrants

31.5

38.1%

2.9%

-13.5%

Number of trades

7.3

20.3%

-30.6%

-21.5%

-         ETFs

151,8

33.1%

-66.8%

-51.1%

Number of trades

13.2

77.8%

-60.7%

-42.9%

Fixed Income(1)

        

-         Traded Volume(2)

23,849.8

-14.6%

-23.8%

-11.6%

-         New Issues

40,377.9

41.6%

-5.3%

18.8%

-         Outstanding Balance

1,704,070.2

1.4%

7.4%

3.2%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-         Futures:    IBEX 35

457.4

12.1%

-47.7%

-36.0%

                   Mini IBEX 35

104.8

27.5%

-70.2%

-56.6%

                   Shares

3,032.6

2.692.4%

4.6%

-8.3%

-         Options:   IBEX 35

193.6

31.9%

43.2%

-31.4%

                   Shares

1,272.6

0.6%

-42.2%

-38.8%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts

 