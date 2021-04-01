The Spanish Stock Market Trades 35.2 Billion Euros In March, Up 28% From The Previous Month

- The number of equity trades is up 35.7%, at 4.9 million
- Fixed Income trading volume is up 41.6% from February
- Trading in IBEX 35 futures rises 12.1% from the preceding month
The Spanish stock market traded 35.2 billion euros in Equities in March, up 28% from February and down 36.6% from the same month last year. The number of trades was 4.9 million, a 16.4% increase from the preceding month and down 35.7% year on year.
BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 71.79%. The average spread in March 2021 was 6.05 basis points at the first price level (15.5% better than the next trading venue) and 9.26 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (35.0% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The volume traded in March on the Fixed Income markets amounted to 23.8 billion euros, 14.6% less than in February and 23.8% lower than in the same period of 2020. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, reached 40.4 billion euros, which implies an increase of 41.6% compared to February and a decrease of 5.3% compared to the same month the previous year.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, an increase of 1.4% in March and 7.4% compared to the same month the previous year.
In the Financial Derivatives market, the trading volume in IBEX 35 Futures increased by 12.1% compared to February and in Mini IBEX Futures by 27.5%. Stock Options maintained activity levels in March, while trading in IBEX Options increased by 31.9% and 43.2% compared to February 2021 and March 2020, respectively. Trading in stock futures increased by 2,693.2% compared to the previous month and was 4.6% higher than in March 2020.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
March 2021
2021
|
%Change
Feb2021
|
%Change
March2020
|
Year to Date %
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
35,153.8
|
28.0%
|
-36.6%
|
-27.7%
|
Number of trades
|
4,895.8
|
16.4%
|
-35.7%
|
-10.9%
|
- Warrants
|
31.5
|
38.1%
|
2.9%
|
-13.5%
|
Number of trades
|
7.3
|
20.3%
|
-30.6%
|
-21.5%
|
- ETFs
|
151,8
|
33.1%
|
-66.8%
|
-51.1%
|
Number of trades
|
13.2
|
77.8%
|
-60.7%
|
-42.9%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
- Traded Volume(2)
|
23,849.8
|
-14.6%
|
-23.8%
|
-11.6%
|
- New Issues
|
40,377.9
|
41.6%
|
-5.3%
|
18.8%
|
- Outstanding Balance
|
1,704,070.2
|
1.4%
|
7.4%
|
3.2%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
457.4
|
12.1%
|
-47.7%
|
-36.0%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
104.8
|
27.5%
|
-70.2%
|
-56.6%
|
Shares
|
3,032.6
|
2.692.4%
|
4.6%
|
-8.3%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
193.6
|
31.9%
|
43.2%
|
-31.4%
|
Shares
|
1,272.6
|
0.6%
|
-42.2%
|
-38.8%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts