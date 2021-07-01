The Spanish Stock Market Trades 34 Billion Euros In June

The Equity trading volume in June was up 4.9% from the preceding month and the number of trades 0.5%
New Fixed-income issues in June amounted to 39.5 billion euros, up 40.7%
In June trading in Stock Futures increased by 46.3% year on year
The Spanish stock market traded 34 billion euros in Equities in June, up 4.9% from the preceding month and 32.4% lower year on year. The number of trades in June was 3.48 million, a 0.5% increase compared to May and down 41.8% year on year.
BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 73.24%. The average spread in June was 5.64 basis points at the first price level (11.6% better than the next trading venue) and 8.02 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (30.7% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The trading volume in June in the Fixed Income markets reached 19.5 billion euros, 22.1% less than in May. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 39.5 billion euros, which implies a 40.7% increase compared to May.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, up 0.8% in June and up 3.9% so far this year.
In the Financial Derivatives market, trading in IBEX 35 Futures contracts increased 5.5% in June compared to the previous month, it grew 17.6% in IBEX Options contracts and 41.9% in Stock Options. Trading in Stock Futures grew 46.3% compared to June 2020.
In June, the open interest also increased compared to the same period the previous year: 42.8% in Stock Futures contracts, 11.3% in IBEX 35 Futures and 1.5% in IBEX Options.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
June 2021
|
%Change
May2021
|
%Change
June2020
|
Year to Date %
|
Equities(1)
|
Equities
|
33,604.8
|
4.9%
|
-32.4%
|
-21.4%
|
Number of trades
|
3,479.6
|
0.5%
|
-41.8%
|
-16.3%
|
Warrants
|
25.1
|
-6.3%
|
-33.4%
|
-12.2%
|
Number of trades
|
5.1
|
-12.0%
|
-56.4%
|
-29.9%
|
ETFs
|
104.8
|
-21.0%
|
-59.9%
|
-49.5%
|
Number of trades
|
6.1
|
-19.4%
|
-63.0%
|
-48.2%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
19,487.3
|
-22.1%
|
-47.7%
|
-19.8%
|
New Issues
|
39,470.7
|
40.7%
|
-31.8%
|
-11.2%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,715,425.5
|
0.8%
|
3.0%
|
3.9%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
Futures: IBEX 35
|
435.1
|
5.5%
|
-19.4%
|
-21.2%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
68.8
|
-8.1%
|
-53.9%
|
-47.5%
|
Shares
|
1,218.1
|
-41.4%
|
46.3%
|
-8.8%
|
Options: IBEX 35
|
138.2
|
17.6%
|
-52.2%
|
-36.0%
|
Shares
|
1,345.9
|
41.9%
|
-53.6%
|
-31.8%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts