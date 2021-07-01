 Skip to main Content
The Spanish Stock Market Trades 34 Billion Euros In June

Date 01/07/2021

The Equity trading volume in June was up 4.9% from the preceding month and the number of trades 0.5%


New Fixed-income issues in June amounted to 39.5 billion euros, up 40.7%

In June trading in Stock Futures increased by 46.3% year on year

The Spanish stock market traded 34 billion euros in Equities in June, up 4.9% from the preceding month and 32.4% lower year on year. The number of trades in June was 3.48 million, a 0.5% increase compared to May and down 41.8% year on year.

BME's market share in Spanish equities stood at 73.24%. The average spread in June was 5.64 basis points at the first price level (11.6% better than the next trading venue) and 8.02 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (30.7% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The trading volume in June in the Fixed Income markets reached 19.5 billion euros, 22.1% less than in May. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 39.5 billion euros, which implies a 40.7% increase compared to May.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, up 0.8% in June and up 3.9% so far this year.

In the Financial Derivatives market, trading in IBEX 35 Futures contracts increased 5.5% in June compared to the previous month, it grew 17.6%  in IBEX Options contracts and 41.9% in Stock Options. Trading in Stock Futures grew 46.3% compared to June 2020.

In June, the open interest also increased compared to the same period the previous year: 42.8% in Stock Futures contracts, 11.3% in IBEX 35 Futures and 1.5% in IBEX Options.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

June 2021

%Change

May2021

%Change

June2020

Year to Date %

Equities(1)

        

Equities

33,604.8

4.9%

-32.4%

-21.4%

Number of trades

3,479.6

0.5%

-41.8%

-16.3%

Warrants

25.1

-6.3%

-33.4%

-12.2%

Number of trades

5.1

-12.0%

-56.4%

-29.9%

ETFs

104.8

-21.0%

-59.9%

-49.5%

Number of trades

6.1

-19.4%

-63.0%

-48.2%

Fixed Income(1)

        

Traded Volume(2)

19,487.3

-22.1%

-47.7%

-19.8%

New Issues

39,470.7

40.7%

-31.8%

-11.2%

Outstanding Balance

1,715,425.5

0.8%

3.0%

3.9%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

Futures:    IBEX 35

435.1

5.5%

-19.4%

-21.2%

                   Mini IBEX 35

68.8

-8.1%

-53.9%

-47.5%

                   Shares

1,218.1

-41.4%

46.3%

-8.8%

Options:   IBEX 35

138.2

17.6%

-52.2%

-36.0%

                   Shares

1,345.9

41.9%

-53.6%

-31.8%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts