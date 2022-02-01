The Spanish Stock Market Trades 32 Billion Euros In January, Up 15.3%

- The number of Equity trades is up 16.3% from the previous month
- New issues the Fixed Income markets in January increased by 128.1%
- The Financial Derivatives market traded 1.5 million contracts
The Spanish stock exchange traded 32 billion euros in Equities in January, up 15.3% from the previous month and up 3.1% from the same month in 2021. The number of trades was 3.68 million, 16.3% higher than in December and 15.9% lower than in January last year.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in 2021 stood at 69,37%. %. The average spread in this month was 5.75 basis points at the first price level (11.9% better than the next trading venue) and 7.94 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (37.1% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The trading volume in January on the Fixed Income markets reached 14.7 billion euros, 85.2% more than in December and 23% below the level of January 2021. New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, amounted to 45 billion euros, up 128.1% from the previous month.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.72 trillion euros, an increase of 0.2% in the month and up 3% from January 2021.
The Financial Derivatives market traded 1.5 million contracts in January, representing a notional 41.7 million euros, 13.16% more than in the same month of the previous year. Trading in Futures on the IBEX 35 index increased by 9.9% compared to January 2021 and in Mini IBEX Futures contracts by 6.9% compared to December. Trading in Equity Futures contracts was 80.6% higher than in the same month of the previous year and the open interest in these contracts was 33% higher.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
January
2022
|
%Change
Jan22-Dec21
|
%Change
Jan22-Jan21
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
32,045.3
|
15.3%
|
3.1%
|
Number of trades
|
3,684.1
|
16.3%
|
-15.9%
|
- Warrants
|
27.6
|
19.3%
|
34.1%
|
Number of trades
|
6.7
|
19.1%
|
16.4%
|
- ETFs
|
95.2
|
-7.9%
|
-29.3%
|
Number of trades
|
6.4
|
1.3%
|
-18.4%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
- Traded Volume(2)
|
14,642.9
|
85.2%
|
-23.0%
|
- New Issues
|
44,962.8
|
128.1%
|
-24.8%
|
- Outstanding Balance
|
1,722,958.2
|
0.2%
|
3.0%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
449.2
|
2.2%
|
9.9%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
76.4
|
6.9%
|
-7.1%
|
Shares
|
22.5
|
-98.2%
|
80.6%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
123.3
|
-49.3%
|
-14.7%
|
Shares
|
863.6
|
-60.7%
|
-40.8%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts