The Spanish Stock Market Trades 32 Billion Euros In January, Up 15.3%

Date 01/02/2022

  • The number of Equity trades is up 16.3% from the previous month
  • New issues the Fixed Income markets in January increased by 128.1%
  • The Financial Derivatives market traded 1.5 million contracts

 

The Spanish stock exchange traded 32 billion euros in Equities in January, up 15.3% from the previous month and up 3.1% from the same month in 2021. The number of trades was 3.68 million, 16.3% higher than in December and 15.9% lower than in January last year.

BME's market share in Spanish equities in 2021 stood at 69,37%. %. The average spread in this month was 5.75 basis points at the first price level (11.9% better than the next trading venue) and 7.94 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (37.1% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: https://www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The trading volume in January on the Fixed Income markets reached 14.7 billion euros, 85.2% more than in December and 23% below the level of January 2021.  New issues, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, amounted to 45 billion euros, up 128.1% from the previous month.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.72 trillion euros, an increase of 0.2% in the month and up 3% from January 2021.

The Financial Derivatives market traded 1.5 million contracts in January, representing a notional 41.7 million euros, 13.16% more than in the same month of the previous year. Trading in Futures on the IBEX 35 index increased by 9.9% compared to January 2021 and in Mini IBEX Futures contracts by 6.9% compared to December. Trading in Equity Futures contracts was 80.6% higher than in the same month of the previous year and the open interest in these contracts was 33% higher.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

January

 2022

%Change

Jan22-Dec21

%Change

Jan22-Jan21

Equities(1)

      

-        Equities

32,045.3

15.3%

3.1%

Number of trades

3,684.1

16.3%

-15.9%

-        Warrants

27.6

19.3%

34.1%

Number of trades

6.7

19.1%

16.4%

-        ETFs

95.2

-7.9%

-29.3%

Number of trades

6.4

1.3%

-18.4%

Fixed Income(1)

      

-        Traded Volume(2)

14,642.9

85.2%

-23.0%

-        New Issues

44,962.8

128.1%

-24.8%

-        Outstanding Balance

     1,722,958.2

0.2%

3.0%

Financial derivatives(3)

      

-        Futures:    IBEX 35

449.2

2.2%

9.9%

                   Mini IBEX 35

76.4

6.9%

-7.1%

                   Shares

22.5

-98.2%

80.6%

-        Options:   IBEX 35

123.3

-49.3%

-14.7%

                   Shares

863.6

-60.7%

-40.8%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts