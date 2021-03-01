 Skip to main Content
The Spanish Stock Market Trades 27.4 Billion Euros In February

Date 01/03/2021

  • The number of equity trades is up 14.2% so far this year
  • Fixed Income trading volume is up 46.9% compared to January
  • Trading in stock futures rises 771.4%.

The Spanish stock market traded 27.4 billion euros in Equities in February, down 27.6% from the same month last year and down 11.8% from the preceding month. The number of trades in February was 4.2 million, a 1.1% increase year on year and 3.9% down on the preceding month. The number of trades in the first two months grew 14.2%.

BME's market share in Spanish equities in January stood at 69.65%. The average spread for the same period was 6.34 basis points at the first price level (18.4% better than the next trading venue) and 9.73 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (36.3% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

The volume traded in February on the fixed income markets reached 27.9 billion euros, 46.9% more than in January and 12.5% higher than in February 2020.  Admissions to trading, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 28.5 billion euros, a decrease of 52.3% compared to January and an increase of 22.9% compared to the same month last year.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, which implies an increase of 0.5% from January and a 7.4% increase year on year.

Trading in the Financial Derivatives market in February reached 2 million contracts, representing a nominal amount of 36.2 billion euros. Trading in stock Futures grew 771.4% from the previous month.

Trading in IBEX 35 Options rose 1.5% compared to January.

The open interest increased by 2.2% in IBEX index Futures, 4.7% in stock Futures and 6.6% in IBEX 35 Options, all compared to the preceding month.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

February

2021

%Change

Jan2021

%Change

Feb2020

Year to Date %

Equities(1)

        
  • Equities

27,430.3

-11.8%

-27.6%

-21.1%

Number of trades

4,206.08

-3.9%

1.1%

14.2%
  • Warrants

22.8

11.1%

-26.4%

-22.4%

Number of trades

6.0

4.8%

-24.2%

-14.7%
  • ETFs

114.0

-15.3%

-51.8%

-31.2%

Number of trades

7.4

-5.7%

-36.1%

-6.4%

Fixed Income(1)

        
  • Traded Volume(2)

27,930.2

46.9%

12.5%

-3.7%
  • New Issues

28,523.7

-52.3%

22.9%

34.5%
  • Outstanding Balance

1,681,041.5

0.5%

7.4%

1.8%

Financial derivatives(3)

        
  • Futures:    IBEX 35

408.2

-0.1%

-34.4%

-26.9%

                   Mini IBEX 35

82.2

0.1%

-49.0%

-38.7%

                   Shares

108.6

771.4%

-76.3%

-77.5%
  • Options:   IBEX 35

146.7

1.5%

-50.8%

-49.1%

                   Shares

1,265.4

-13.3%

-43.5%

-37.2%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts