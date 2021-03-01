The Spanish Stock Market Trades 27.4 Billion Euros In February

- The number of equity trades is up 14.2% so far this year
- Fixed Income trading volume is up 46.9% compared to January
- Trading in stock futures rises 771.4%.
The Spanish stock market traded 27.4 billion euros in Equities in February, down 27.6% from the same month last year and down 11.8% from the preceding month. The number of trades in February was 4.2 million, a 1.1% increase year on year and 3.9% down on the preceding month. The number of trades in the first two months grew 14.2%.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in January stood at 69.65%. The average spread for the same period was 6.34 basis points at the first price level (18.4% better than the next trading venue) and 9.73 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (36.3% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
The volume traded in February on the fixed income markets reached 27.9 billion euros, 46.9% more than in January and 12.5% higher than in February 2020. Admissions to trading, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income issues, amounted to 28.5 billion euros, a decrease of 52.3% compared to January and an increase of 22.9% compared to the same month last year.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, which implies an increase of 0.5% from January and a 7.4% increase year on year.
Trading in the Financial Derivatives market in February reached 2 million contracts, representing a nominal amount of 36.2 billion euros. Trading in stock Futures grew 771.4% from the previous month.
Trading in IBEX 35 Options rose 1.5% compared to January.
The open interest increased by 2.2% in IBEX index Futures, 4.7% in stock Futures and 6.6% in IBEX 35 Options, all compared to the preceding month.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
February
2021
|
%Change
Jan2021
|
%Change
Feb2020
|
Year to Date %
|
Equities(1)
|
|
27,430.3
|
-11.8%
|
-27.6%
|
-21.1%
|
Number of trades
|
4,206.08
|
-3.9%
|
1.1%
|
14.2%
|
|
22.8
|
11.1%
|
-26.4%
|
-22.4%
|
Number of trades
|
6.0
|
4.8%
|
-24.2%
|
-14.7%
|
|
114.0
|
-15.3%
|
-51.8%
|
-31.2%
|
Number of trades
|
7.4
|
-5.7%
|
-36.1%
|
-6.4%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
|
27,930.2
|
46.9%
|
12.5%
|
-3.7%
|
|
28,523.7
|
-52.3%
|
22.9%
|
34.5%
|
|
1,681,041.5
|
0.5%
|
7.4%
|
1.8%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
|
408.2
|
-0.1%
|
-34.4%
|
-26.9%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
82.2
|
0.1%
|
-49.0%
|
-38.7%
|
Shares
|
108.6
|
771.4%
|
-76.3%
|
-77.5%
|
|
146.7
|
1.5%
|
-50.8%
|
-49.1%
|
Shares
|
1,265.4
|
-13.3%
|
-43.5%
|
-37.2%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts