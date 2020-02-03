The Spanish Stock Exchange Traded 36.27 Bn Euros In January

- The number of equity trades increased 20% from December
- The Fixed Income markets posted a 64% increase in trading from the preceding month
- Trading in IBEX 35 Derivatives in January grows 11% year-on-year
The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 36.27 billion euros in Equities in January, down 12.4% from the same period in 2019 and 10.8% down on December. The number of trades in January reached 3.36 million, down 5.9% from the same period a year earlier and up 20.2% from December
BME's market share in Spanish equities in January stood at 72.2%. The average spread for the same period was 4.73 basis points at the first price level (15.8% better than the next trading venue) and 6.46 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (38.4% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
As regards Fixed Income the total volume traded in January was 23.93 billion euros, soaring 63.7% from December and down 28.4% from January 2019. New issues grew 49% from the preceding month to 42.45 billion euros. The outstanding balance posted by Spanish securities registered with BME’s Fixed Income markets increased by 0.5% from the close of 2019, reaching 1.56 trillion euros.
The Financial Derivatives market had a positive start to the year, with growth in IBEX 35 Derivatives of 10.7% from January 2019. The trading volume in IBEX 35 Options increased 51.8% while that in Stock Options grew 64.1%, both year on year.
The volume traded in IBEX 35 Futures increased 1.3% in January compared to December, and in Mini IBEX 35 Futures it grew by 15.6%. The open interest of IBEX 35 Futures, Mini Ibex 35 Futures and IBEX 35 Options grew 2.7%, 35.2% and 10.6%, respectively. As for Stock Options it increased by 14.2%.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
January
2020
|
%Change
Jan20/Dec19
|
%Change
Jan20/Jan19
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
36,279
|
-10.8%
|
-12.4%
|
Number of trades
|
3,357
|
20.2%
|
-5.9%
|
- Warrants
|
25
|
13.4%
|
-29.1%
|
Number of trades
|
5.9
|
-2.5%
|
-6.8%
|
- ETFs
|
125
|
-31.4%
|
-38.5%
|
Number of trades
|
4.7
|
-13.9%
|
-15.1%
|
Fixed Income
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
23,933
|
63.7%
|
-28.4%
|
New Issues
|
42,452
|
49.9%
|
-32.5%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,562,473
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
507
|
1.3%
|
1.7%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
111
|
15.6%
|
-5.6%
|
Shares
|
80
|
-97.1%
|
-95.3%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
275
|
-44.8%
|
51.8%
|
Shares
|
2,144
|
-25.6%
|
64.1%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(3) Thousands of contracts