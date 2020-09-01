The Spanish Stock Exchange Market Trades 19.90 Billion Euros In August

- The number of Equity trades grew by 7.5% last month and by 47.9% in the first eight months
- Admissions to trading for Fixed Income markets grew by 11.4% compared to August 2019 and by 37.7% for the January to August period
- Trading in IBEX 35 Futures and Mini IBEX 35 from January to August grew by 1.6% and 16% respectively
The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 19.90 billion euros in Equities in August, down 29% year on year and down 37.3% from July. The effective cash volume traded at the end of August totaled 291.02 billion euros, down 5.7% year on year.
The number of trades in August amounted to 3.3 million, 7.5% more than in August 2019 and 26.6% less than in the preceding month. The number of trades from January to August stood at 36.7 million, which represents a 47.9% increase compared to the same period the previous year.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in August stood at 68.91%, The average spread for the same period was 7.15 basis points at the first price level (14.5% better than the next trading venue) and 10.84 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (27.2% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
Fixed Income trading volume in August decreased 58.9% from a year earlier to 11.33 billion euros. New admissions to trading, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, came in at 17.84 billion euros, up 11.4% compared to the same month the previous year and up by 37.7% for the January to August period.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.67 trillion euros, which implies an increase of 7.9% compared to the preceding month.
Trading in the Financial Derivatives market from January to August increased by 1.6% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 16% in Mini IBEX 35 Futures. The trading volume in Stock Options was up 26.6% compared with the first eight months of the previous year.
The open interest in Stock Options increased by 6.7% compared to August 2019 while it grew by 3.1% for the overall volume of derivatives contracts compared to July.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
August
2020
|
%Change
July20
|
%Change
August19
|
% Change
Year To Date 2020
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
19,906.0
|
-37.3%
|
-29.0%
|
-5.7%
|
Number of trades
|
3,339.0
|
-26.6%
|
7.5%
|
47.9%
|
- Warrants
|
18.1
|
-41.7%
|
-5.6%
|
2.2%
|
Number of trades
|
4.7
|
-36.9%
|
-14.0%
|
26.0%
|
- ETFs
|
105.4
|
-40.4%
|
-5.9%
|
52.5%
|
Number of trades
|
6.4
|
-36.5%
|
11.3%
|
170.7%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
11,333.5
|
-46.6%
|
-58.9%
|
-17.4%
|
New Issues
|
17,847.7
|
-56.5%
|
11.4%
|
37.7%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,678,010.8
|
0.5%
|
7.4%
|
7.9%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
393.9
|
-12.9%
|
-30.6%
|
1.6%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
86.7
|
-17.9%
|
-43.5%
|
16.0%
|
Shares
|
4.9
|
-96.9%
|
-93.4%
|
-36.2%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
47.1
|
-54.6%
|
-84.5%
|
-40.3%
|
Shares
|
728.0
|
-47.5%
|
-15.2%
|
26.6%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts