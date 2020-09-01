 Skip to main Content
  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
The Spanish Stock Exchange Market Trades 19.90 Billion Euros In August

Date 01/09/2020

  • The number of Equity trades grew by 7.5% last month and by 47.9% in the first eight months
  • Admissions to trading for Fixed Income markets grew by 11.4% compared to August 2019 and by 37.7% for the January to August period
  • Trading in IBEX 35 Futures and Mini IBEX 35 from January to August grew by 1.6% and 16% respectively

The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 19.90 billion euros in Equities in August, down 29% year on year and down 37.3% from July. The effective cash volume traded at the end of August totaled 291.02 billion euros, down 5.7% year on year.

The number of trades in August amounted to 3.3 million, 7.5% more than in August 2019 and 26.6% less than in the preceding month. The number of trades from January to August stood at 36.7 million, which represents a 47.9% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

BME's market share in Spanish equities in August stood at 68.91%, The average spread for the same period was 7.15 basis points at the first price level (14.5% better than the next trading venue) and 10.84 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (27.2% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

Fixed Income trading volume in August decreased 58.9% from a year earlier to 11.33 billion euros. New admissions to trading, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, came in at 17.84 billion euros, up 11.4% compared to the same month the previous year and up by 37.7% for the January to August period.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.67 trillion euros, which implies an increase of 7.9% compared to the preceding month.

Trading in the Financial Derivatives market from January to August increased by 1.6% in IBEX 35 Futures and by 16% in Mini IBEX 35 Futures. The trading volume in Stock Options was up 26.6% compared with the first eight months of the previous year.

The open interest in Stock Options increased by 6.7% compared to August 2019 while it grew by 3.1% for the overall volume of derivatives contracts compared to July.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

August

2020

%Change

July20

%Change

August19

% Change

Year To Date 2020

Equities(1)

        

-        Equities

19,906.0

-37.3%

-29.0%

-5.7%

Number of trades

3,339.0

-26.6%

7.5%

47.9%

-        Warrants

18.1

-41.7%

-5.6%

2.2%

Number of trades

4.7

-36.9%

-14.0%

26.0%

-        ETFs

105.4

-40.4%

-5.9%

52.5%

Number of trades

6.4

-36.5%

11.3%

170.7%

Fixed Income(1)

        

Traded Volume(2)

11,333.5

-46.6%

-58.9%

-17.4%

New Issues

17,847.7  

-56.5%

11.4%

37.7%

Outstanding Balance

1,678,010.8

0.5%

7.4%

7.9%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-        Futures:      IBEX 35

393.9  

-12.9%

-30.6%

1.6%

                   Mini IBEX 35

 86.7  

-17.9%

-43.5%

16.0%

                   Shares

 4.9   

-96.9%

-93.4%

-36.2%

-        Options:   IBEX 35

 47.1  

-54.6%

-84.5%

-40.3%

                                Shares

 728.0  

-47.5%

-15.2%

26.6%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts

 