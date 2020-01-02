 Skip to main Content
The Spanish Exchange Traded 40.64 Bn Euros In December

Date 02/01/2020

  • It is 4.8% higher than in December 2018 while the figure for 2019, of 469.62 bn euros, is 18.1% lower year-on-year
  • The trading volume in Fixed Income in 2019 grew 66.4% year-on-year
  • Trading in Financial Derivatives grows 3.3% in 2019

The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 40.64 billion euros in Equities in December, in line with the preceding month and up 4.8% from the same period in 2018. The trading volume for the entire year 2019 totalled 469.62 billion euros, down 18.1% year-on-year.

The number of trades in the entire year 2019 totalled 37.2 million, 15.9% lower year-on-year while in December there were 2.8 million trades, down 10.0% on the same period a year earlier and down 11.4% on the preceding month.

BME's market share in Spanish equities for the entire year 2019 stood at 72.2%. The average spread for the same period was 4.91 basis points at the first price level (12.9% better than the next trading venue) and 6.88 basis points with order book depth of €25,000 (34.3% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

At year-end 2019 the IBEX35® index posted its best yearly performance since 2013, up 11.8%.

BME’s Fixed Income markets closed the year with growth in terms of trading volume, new issues and outstanding balance. The value of trading amounted to 14.61 billion euros in December, a 49.1% increase on the same period a year earlier. The trading volume for the entire year 2019 totalled 333.95 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 66.4%.

New issues admitted to trading in December 2019 amounted to 28.32 billion euros, up 11.5% on the same period a year earlier, while they totaled 326.57 billion for the entire year 2019, up 4.7% from a year earlier. The outstanding balance increased by 2.1% to €1.6 trillion euros.

The trading volume in Financial Derivatives for the year 2019 increased by 3.3% year on year. Yearly highlights include a 42.9% increase in Stock Futures, a 60.9% increase in Futures on Stock Dividends and growth of 104.8% in IBEX 35 Impacto Dividendo Futures. Trading in IBEX 35 Futures in December increased 5.1% from the same period a year earlier while the value of trading in Stock Futures grew 23.3%.

Trading by business areas and assets

 

December

2019

Year 2019

Change

December 2018

Change in 2019

Equities(1)

        

-       Equities

40,646.0

469,625.7

4.8%

-18.1%

Number of trades

2,791.7

37,186.6

-10.0%

-15.9%

-       Warrants

22.0

292.3

-46.8%

-35.9%

Number of trades

6.0

72.5

-14.8%

-18.0%

-       ETFs

181.6

1,720.4

0.1%

-43.1%

Number of trades

5.5

61.3

-17.2%

-29.4%

Fixed Income

        

Traded Volume(2)

14,617.9

333,957.7

49.1%

66.4%

New Issues

28,326.7

326,575.4

11.5%

4.7%

Outstanding Balance

1,554,749.4

-

2.1%

-

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-       Futures:      IBEX 35

500.8

5,965.9

5.1%

-5.9%

                   Mini IBEX 35

96.3

1,454.9

-10.7%

-2.4%

                   Shares

2,770.4

15,298.0

23.3%

42.9%

-       Options:   IBEX 35

498.0

3,806.4

-23.3%

-9.0%

                                Shares

2,882.0

17,492.1

-0.1%

-13.6%

(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included

(3) Thousands of contracts