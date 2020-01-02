The Spanish Exchange Traded 40.64 Bn Euros In December

- It is 4.8% higher than in December 2018 while the figure for 2019, of 469.62 bn euros, is 18.1% lower year-on-year
- The trading volume in Fixed Income in 2019 grew 66.4% year-on-year
- Trading in Financial Derivatives grows 3.3% in 2019
The Spanish Stock Exchange traded 40.64 billion euros in Equities in December, in line with the preceding month and up 4.8% from the same period in 2018. The trading volume for the entire year 2019 totalled 469.62 billion euros, down 18.1% year-on-year.
The number of trades in the entire year 2019 totalled 37.2 million, 15.9% lower year-on-year while in December there were 2.8 million trades, down 10.0% on the same period a year earlier and down 11.4% on the preceding month.
BME's market share in Spanish equities for the entire year 2019 stood at 72.2%. The average spread for the same period was 4.91 basis points at the first price level (12.9% better than the next trading venue) and 6.88 basis points with order book depth of €25,000 (34.3% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. In all trading venues this data includes both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
At year-end 2019 the IBEX35® index posted its best yearly performance since 2013, up 11.8%.
BME’s Fixed Income markets closed the year with growth in terms of trading volume, new issues and outstanding balance. The value of trading amounted to 14.61 billion euros in December, a 49.1% increase on the same period a year earlier. The trading volume for the entire year 2019 totalled 333.95 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 66.4%.
New issues admitted to trading in December 2019 amounted to 28.32 billion euros, up 11.5% on the same period a year earlier, while they totaled 326.57 billion for the entire year 2019, up 4.7% from a year earlier. The outstanding balance increased by 2.1% to €1.6 trillion euros.
The trading volume in Financial Derivatives for the year 2019 increased by 3.3% year on year. Yearly highlights include a 42.9% increase in Stock Futures, a 60.9% increase in Futures on Stock Dividends and growth of 104.8% in IBEX 35 Impacto Dividendo Futures. Trading in IBEX 35 Futures in December increased 5.1% from the same period a year earlier while the value of trading in Stock Futures grew 23.3%.
Trading by business areas and assets
|
December
2019
|
Year 2019
|
Change
December 2018
|
Change in 2019
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
40,646.0
|
469,625.7
|
4.8%
|
-18.1%
|
Number of trades
|
2,791.7
|
37,186.6
|
-10.0%
|
-15.9%
|
- Warrants
|
22.0
|
292.3
|
-46.8%
|
-35.9%
|
Number of trades
|
6.0
|
72.5
|
-14.8%
|
-18.0%
|
- ETFs
|
181.6
|
1,720.4
|
0.1%
|
-43.1%
|
Number of trades
|
5.5
|
61.3
|
-17.2%
|
-29.4%
|
Fixed Income
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
14,617.9
|
333,957.7
|
49.1%
|
66.4%
|
New Issues
|
28,326.7
|
326,575.4
|
11.5%
|
4.7%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,554,749.4
|
-
|
2.1%
|
-
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
500.8
|
5,965.9
|
5.1%
|
-5.9%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
96.3
|
1,454.9
|
-10.7%
|
-2.4%
|
Shares
|
2,770.4
|
15,298.0
|
23.3%
|
42.9%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
498.0
|
3,806.4
|
-23.3%
|
-9.0%
|
Shares
|
2,882.0
|
17,492.1
|
-0.1%
|
-13.6%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(3) Thousands of contracts