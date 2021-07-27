The SOCIMIs Inbest VI And Inbest VIII Receives Favourable Reports From BME Growth

- They will be the tenth and eleventh company to join this BME market, with a valuation of 41.1 and 23.1 million euros, respectively
The Coordination and Admissions Committee of BME Growth has submitted to the Board of Directors both favourable reports on INBEST PRIME VI INMUEBLES SOCIMI (INBEST PRIME VI) and INBEST PRIME VIII SOCIMI (INVEST PRIME VIII) following a thorough review of all the information presented by the companies.
This brings to eleven the number of companies listed in BME Growth so far this year.
The Boards of Directors of the companies have set a reference value for each of its shares of 1 euro, giving the companies a total value of 41.1 and 23.1 million euros, respectively.
The companies’ ticker symbols will be “YINB6” and “YINB8”. Deloitte will be their Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider in both cases.
Neither of the two companies owns real estate directly but indirectly through its participation in end-use vehicles (Assets I and Assets II, in the case of INBEST VI and Assets II in the case of INBEST VIII), through which real estate is purchased, managed and sold.
Assets I currently owns a portfolio of assets consisting mainly of buildings and commercial premises located in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao and Las Palmas and Assets II owns a single asset, the commercial space of Edificio España, located in Plaza España (Madrid).
The Informative Documents on INBEST VI and INBEST VIII can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the companies and their business.